Omaha, NE

Omaha man sentenced to 162 months in prison

By Ethan Hewett
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man was sentenced Friday for a methamphetamine offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 22-year-old Humberto Felipe Mancinas of Omaha was sentenced in federal court to 162 months in prison...

