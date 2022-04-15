ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Lawyer-turned-comedian Zarna Garg brings the laughs to Arlington

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article7NewsDC — The absolutely hilarious Zarna Garg has taken TikTok by...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Arlington, TX
Entertainment
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKTV

Comedian Amy Schumer coming to Turning Stone this fall

VERONA, N.Y. – Comedian Amy Schumer will make a stop at Turning Stone Resort Casino this fall during her upcoming tour. This is Schumer’s first major tour in more than four years. She will perform at Turning Stone on Saturday, Sept. 24. Tickets go on sale on March...
VERONA, NY
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dornob.com

This Vintage Wagon-Turned-Tiny Home Brings the Magic of Oz to LA

Tiny homes don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, especially since designers and architects are constantly finding new ways to make them more sustainable and eco-friendly. But tiny homes can also be whimsical wonders. Just take this theatrical ode to kitsch and Hollywood glamor built by artist Rachel Negrete Thorson and her husband Adrien for example.
TV SHOWS
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
Popculture

Reality Show Called out Over Alleged Fake Audition

Britain's Got Talent returned to U.K. televisions on Saturday night, and there are already two big controversies. First, viewers were so convinced that the story behind a father's audition secretly arranged by his young daughters was contrived that ITV denied it was staged. Viewers also thought it was unfair that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred was allowed to compete and even received a Golden Buzzer.
TV SHOWS
Entertainment Weekly

Drag Race queens slam Texas governor's anti-trans stance in Amy Schneider's Jeopardy spoof

Texas governor Greg Abbott is now facing the most powerful court of queens over his anti-trans comments. RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here stars Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka took a stance against Abbott's rhetoric at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, which stream on Hulu starting April 16. A new clip from the upcoming broadcast of the event shows the ceremony hosts appearing in a Jeopardy! Drag Queen Edition spoof led by the game show's historic transgender winner Amy Schneider.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy