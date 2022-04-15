Lawyer-turned-comedian Zarna Garg brings the laughs to Arlington

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
A horrifying murder that took place one morning on an Oak Cliff street will be the subject of a new episode of 48 Hours. Called "The Plot to Kill Jamie Faith," the show will be broadcast on Saturday, April 9 at 9 pm on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Longtime Washington DC anchor Wendy Rieger lost her battle with cancer on Saturday at the age of 65. In a statement from NBC4, Rieger had been battling brain cancer for almost a year. According to NBC4, Rieger was an anchor for over 33 years. She retired...
I'm sorry that comedian Patton Oswalt had a terrible trip on his way into Upstate, New York over the weekend - but he didn't have to crap all over Troy, did he? It's one thing when we do it, but c'mon man... Perhaps a little road weary, Oswalt was just...
It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
AMERICAN Idol is back tonight -- but fans are still reeling at the bombshell exit of one star last week. During the Hawaii performances last week, Ryan Seacrest broke the news Kenedi Anderson had shockingly withdrawn from American Idol. He said Kenedi left the show due to “personal reasons," and...
Beauty rule-breaker! Kim Kardashian isn’t above sleeping in a full face of makeup when she deems it necessary. On the Friday, April 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the reality star, 41, revealed that she paid a visit to her makeup artist well before her virtual appearance on the morning show. “I got […]
Exclusive – Legendary New York City DJ and graffiti writer DJ Kay Slay has passed away HipHopDX can confirm. According to veteran Hip Hop promoter Van Silk, the 55-year-old died on Easter Sunday (April 17), four months after being hospitalized with COVID-19. “Hip Hop lost a real gem,” Silk...
VERONA, N.Y. – Comedian Amy Schumer will make a stop at Turning Stone Resort Casino this fall during her upcoming tour. This is Schumer’s first major tour in more than four years. She will perform at Turning Stone on Saturday, Sept. 24. Tickets go on sale on March...
Could they be any cuter a couple? Don’t bother answering that; it was a rhetorical question, and everybody with eyes knows it. A picture says a thousand words — or so the saying goes. But all we need is a single one to describe the first of the photos that General Hospital ingenue Eden McCoy shared via Instagram over the weekend: Awww.
Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
Press your ALL CAPS button because Garth Brooks is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this summer. According to a release, the most electrifying, explosive and mesmerizing musical force in North America returns to Texas with a concert at AT&T Stadium on Saturday July 30. As the release breathlessly notes, this is...
Ronen Rubenstein has opened up about why he was "relieved" by the storyline in the upcoming episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, while discussing the potential relationship drama between his character TK and his partner, Carlos. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Rafael L. Silva, who plays Carlos, explained: "Through no fault of...
Tiny homes don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, especially since designers and architects are constantly finding new ways to make them more sustainable and eco-friendly. But tiny homes can also be whimsical wonders. Just take this theatrical ode to kitsch and Hollywood glamor built by artist Rachel Negrete Thorson and her husband Adrien for example.
Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
Britain's Got Talent returned to U.K. televisions on Saturday night, and there are already two big controversies. First, viewers were so convinced that the story behind a father's audition secretly arranged by his young daughters was contrived that ITV denied it was staged. Viewers also thought it was unfair that The Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred was allowed to compete and even received a Golden Buzzer.
Texas governor Greg Abbott is now facing the most powerful court of queens over his anti-trans comments. RuPaul's Drag Race and We're Here stars Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka took a stance against Abbott's rhetoric at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, which stream on Hulu starting April 16. A new clip from the upcoming broadcast of the event shows the ceremony hosts appearing in a Jeopardy! Drag Queen Edition spoof led by the game show's historic transgender winner Amy Schneider.
