San Diego, CA

Learn the name, Isaiah Buxton

By Paul Garrison
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Relationship’ is the name of the game in college recruiting. Without fail, every player speaks about feeling comfortable with the staff he plays for. In college football and basketball, it is legitimate to question their status as amateur sports. Wherever big business and money flows, snakes are sure to follow. The...

Daily Californian

New look Bears: Recapping start of Cal spring football

The beginning of spring has brought the return of Cal football. For the first time in a while, it will be a season of transition in Berkeley. The team is full of new faces — nearly two-thirds of last year’s starters have moved on — so the first two weeks of spring football have brought quite a bit of change. But it’s also an opportunity for fans to get their first glimpse at the future of the blue and gold, still more than four months away from opening day against UC Davis.
BERKELEY, CA
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Ann Arbor News

Reserve Michigan DB enters NCAA transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The first post-spring departure appears imminent for the Michigan football program. Defensive back Jordan Morant, who appeared in eight games during his two seasons in Ann Arbor, entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal this week, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive on Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Kyle Kasper, a big Oregon target, sets date and time to announce commitment

By the time you go to bed on Sunday night, you will know whether or not the Oregon Ducks were able to add a big-time wide receiver prospect to their 2023 recruiting class or not. 4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced on Saturday that he will be making his commitment on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Pacific time. Kasper, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 WR in the 2023 class, and No. 125 player overall, has visited Eugene multiple times, and currently holds a Crystal Ball projection from 247Sports to land with the Ducks. At 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, the Gilbert,...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 4-star WR Kyler Kasper to reclassify to 2022

Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded. Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon. In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach. I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022 But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well. Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact. List 3 best team fits for safety Verone McKinley III in 2022 NFL draft
GILBERT, AZ
