Opening Day At Fenway Today…Keep Your Sox On WNAW – WBEC-AM – WSBS

By Scott
 2 days ago
The Red Sox are finally back at Fenway for the first time today after starting the season on the road in New York against the Yankees and in Detroit against the Tigers. The Red Sox hope to improve on their 3-3 record. The American League East Division is going to be...

Live 95.9

Live 95.9

