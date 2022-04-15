ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, April 16 and 17

By Avery Van Etten
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Easter egg hunts, festivals, an amusement park opening…here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Easter egg hunts

Easter is this weekend! Check out egg hunts around the Midstate, including in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties. See a comprehensive list of Easter egg hunts in Central Pennsylvania here to find one near you.

Harrisburg Small Business Saturday

Stop by Italian Lake and shop at more than 30 vendors at this Harrisburg Small Business Saturday event. There will also be music, food, and an Easter egg hunt for kids. The event is April 16 from noon to 5. Learn more here .

Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival

This free, zero-waste event includes live entertainment, vendors, kids’ activities, discussions, recycling collections, and more in honor of Earth Day. The festival is on Main and Market streets in Mechanicsburg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more about the Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival here .

See a list of Earth Day events in the Midstate here

Dutch Wonderland opens

Lancaster’s favorite family-friendly amusement park, Dutch Wonderland, opens for its 2022 Spring Preview on April 16. The spring preview includes a limited selection of rides, attractions, and food locations for those eager to get back into the park. When Dutch Wonderland reopens this year, it will be cashless . Learn more about the Spring Preview and purchase tickets here . The park will be fully open on April 30.

LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival

This music conference and festival in Lancaster runs April 14-17 and includes panels with music industry professionals as well as musical performances in a variety of genres. Learn more and purchase badges here .

abc27 News

April 1983: Bird flu hits Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, April 14, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced new steps to keep Avian Influenza from spreading in the state. The department declared a temporary quarantine, which banned the exhibiting of poultry, eggs, feathers, and other poultry products at 108 county and local fairs that receive funding from the state. […]
FOX 43

Central Pa. residents heading south to Maryland to fill up gas tanks

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — Gas prices in the Commonwealth have been on the rise for the past month, but Pennsylvania's neighbors to the south will start to see prices go down soon. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law suspending the gas tax in his state until mid-April. That means Marylanders will save 36 cents on every gallon of gas.
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
Daily Voice

Dirt Biker, 20, ID'd After Deadly Crash In Central PA: Coroner

A man who died after slamming into a pickup truck during a police chase in central Pennsylvania has been identified by the coroner. Jonathan Luis Amézquita-Vazquez, 20, of Harrisburg, died at the intersection of Lower Allen Drive and Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 6, according to the Cumberland County coroner's office.
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police. Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.
WTAJ

Somerset officials looking for four wanted men

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials in Somerset County released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of March 25. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Richard McClucas, 46, of Stoystown area – wanted for rape of a child Allen […]
CBS Pittsburgh

WOLF

abc27 News

WTAJ

abc27 News

abc27 News

