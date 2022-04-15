What to do in Central Pa. this weekend, April 16 and 17

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Easter egg hunts, festivals, an amusement park opening…here are some fun things to do in Central Pennsylvania this Saturday and Sunday:

Easter egg hunts

Easter is this weekend! Check out egg hunts around the Midstate, including in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties. See a comprehensive list of Easter egg hunts in Central Pennsylvania here to find one near you.

Harrisburg Small Business Saturday

Stop by Italian Lake and shop at more than 30 vendors at this Harrisburg Small Business Saturday event. There will also be music, food, and an Easter egg hunt for kids. The event is April 16 from noon to 5. Learn more here .

Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival

This free, zero-waste event includes live entertainment, vendors, kids’ activities, discussions, recycling collections, and more in honor of Earth Day. The festival is on Main and Market streets in Mechanicsburg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more about the Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival here .

Dutch Wonderland opens

Lancaster’s favorite family-friendly amusement park, Dutch Wonderland, opens for its 2022 Spring Preview on April 16. The spring preview includes a limited selection of rides, attractions, and food locations for those eager to get back into the park. When Dutch Wonderland reopens this year, it will be cashless . Learn more about the Spring Preview and purchase tickets here . The park will be fully open on April 30.

LAUNCH Music Conference & Festival

This music conference and festival in Lancaster runs April 14-17 and includes panels with music industry professionals as well as musical performances in a variety of genres. Learn more and purchase badges here .

