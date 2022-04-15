ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, KS

Colleen Dixon, Loveland, Colo.

columbusnews-report.com
 4 days ago

Colleen Adeline Kienast Dixon, 82 of Loveland, Colo., died Saturday April 9, 2022. Born in Columbus, Colleen was the daughter of Leroy and Ethel Kienast. A graduate of Cherokee County Rural High School Colleen graduated as a Junior with the class of...

www.columbusnews-report.com

