K-9 finds suspicious package at Atlanta airport, police say to avoid south terminal

Atlanta police has confirmed a suspicious package investigation is underway at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Police tell WSB that a K-9 alerted officials to a bag in the south terminal Friday morning.

Airport officials are following protocol to have the package isolated and inspected. Police said people should avoid the south end of the terminal until the all-clear is given.

Police said no injuries have been reported. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport released the following statement:

“Officials are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the South Terminal. Out of an abundance of caution, the area impacted is cordoned off while authorities investigate. More information will be provided once available.”

