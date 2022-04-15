ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

144th District Representative Chris Dinkins Interview 4/15/22

mymoinfo.com
 2 days ago

144th District Representative Chris Dinkins...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bill Of Rights
Newberry Observer

White files to run for S.C. House of Representatives, District 40

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Joe White has filed to run for the South Carolina House of Representatives, District 40. “We need new, honest and determined leadership in South Carolina that will listen to the people. Having raised my family here, and having built a successful small business here, I care deeply about our state and my community. My goal is to end the political gamesmanship and put we the people ahead of politics” said White, a lifelong Republican,” White said in his press release.
EDUCATION
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
MSNBC

Red and blue states race to reshape abortion access

At least 86 bills to restrict or outright ban abortions have been introduced in 31 states this year alone. Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson stops by the Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart to explain how both Republican and Democrat-led states are moving to restrict or expand access ahead of the Supreme Court's coming decision on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban and what effect that could have on Roe v. Wade.April 17, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Unsurprisingly, Ohio Supreme Court Rejects Fourth Set of Legislative Maps

The Ohio Supreme Court turned away a fourth set of redistricting plans from the Ohio Redistricting Commission in a 4-3 decision on Thursday, but left the responsibility with the commission to redraw the maps yet again. In a separate announcement, the court also denied requests to hold commissioners in contempt...
OHIO STATE
KAKE TV

Gov. Kelly vetoes parents’ bill of rights, women’s sports act

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed conservative Republicans’ proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports and a GOP proposal aimed at making it easier for parents to try to remove materials from public school classrooms and libraries. Kelly...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy