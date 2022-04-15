ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Watch: Car crashes into SC convenience store

By Chase Laudenslager
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston convenience store was damaged Wednesday when a car crashed into the building.

The incident happened at the Kwik Stop near Park Circle.

According to a spokesperson for the store, the driver of the car allegedly had a medical emergency. Surveillance video captured the moment the driver plows the car directly into a large freezer outside the store, sending it through the store’s front window.

The spokesperson said that the impact knocked over a rack containing around 1,300 bottles of wine and sent a freezer full of Jeni’s Ice Cream flying across the store.

After closing to clean up the mess, the store reopened Thursday. Owners of the store said that support from the Park Circle community was overwhelming. People brought gift baskets and hand-written notes, sent messages of support on social media, and offered to help clean up so the store could get back to business.

News 2 has requested the police report from the North Charleston Police Department and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

