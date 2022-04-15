DSP Arrests Woman on Multiple Warrants Following Traffic Stop

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on April 6 at approximately 6:01 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 1600 block of West 2nd Street when they observed a 15-year-old juvenile male acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun and 5.5 grams of marijuana.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO