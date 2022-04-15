DSP Arrests Woman on Multiple Warrants Following Traffic Stop

DOVER, Del.- A 32-year-old Dover man on probation is facing weapons charges after police say he was found in possession of an AR-15 rifle. Dover police said officers, along with Delaware Probation and Parole, learned that Jenkins was in possession of the rifle. So on Wednesday, Probation and Parole obtained an administrative search warrant for Jenkins' home at White Oak Condos at 1001 White Oak Road. Jenkins was taken into custody without incident at the Probation and Parole office during a routine check-in. Officers then conducted the administrative search of Jenkins' home where they said they located a black and gold AR-15 rifle, five magazines, and several rounds of ammunition.
