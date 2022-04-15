ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, DE

DSP Arrests Woman on Multiple Warrants Following Traffic Stop

By Kyle Johnson
WBOC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 38-year-old Tara Madden of Selbyville, DE on multiple felony criminal warrants following a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. On April 14th, 2022 at approximately 3:56 p.m., an officer with the...

Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
MyChesCo

15-Year-Old Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on April 6 at approximately 6:01 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 1600 block of West 2nd Street when they observed a 15-year-old juvenile male acting suspiciously. When police attempted to make contact with him, he fled on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and police recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun and 5.5 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Charged With Cocaine Possession and Resisting Arrest

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on drug charges. Authorities state that on April 7 at approximately 2:20 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 800 block of West 7th Street when they observed 26-year-old Marcus Chandler acting in a suspicious manner. When police attempted to make contact with Chandler, he fled on foot. He was eventually taken into custody and police recovered 4.8 grams of cocaine.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

6 Suspects Arrested In Atlantic City Drug Bust: Police

A raid on two apartments in Atlantic City resulted in the discovery of drug manufacturing facilities, authorities said. Six suspects were charged on April 7 following a warranted search that led to the recovery of drugs, live marijuana plants, and the discovery of a drug manufacturing facility. At 3:17 p.m....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WTOP

Police ID Delaware man fatally shot during foot chase

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the 21-year-old Milford man fatally shot by a police officer during a foot chase in Dewey Beach over the weekend. The News Journal reports that police say Rodney Robinson II was pronounced dead at Beebe Hospital after the shooting...
MILFORD, DE
Daily Voice

PA Couple Found Dead On Kitchen Floor Easter Sunday

A York County couple was found dead on their kitchen floor by a relative early Easter Sunday, authorities said. Judith A. Snyder, 66, and James E. Miller, 76, appeared to be in distress when they were spotted through a window of the S. Pine Street home in Red Lion by a relative around 8:30 a.m., PA State Police Trooper Kevin Kochka said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Police investigate early morning shooting

Wilmington police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Northeast section of town. Police say a man was found shot near 23rd and Pine streets around 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2022. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No further details were immediately released.
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

Girl reported missing in Harrisburg, police say

Police are looking for a girl who left her Harrisburg home overnight and has not returned. Officers were called to a home in the Uptown neighborhood on Monday, where the girl, Yasmin Chattah, left overnight without her parents’ knowledge. Police are classifying her as missing or a runaway. Police...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBOC

Lincoln Man Arrested for 8th-Offense DUI Following Crash

LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a 50-year-old Lincoln man for his 8th-offense DUI and related charges following a crash that left two people injured. Police said that shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to to a crash that happened at the intersection of southbound Dupont Boulevard and Redden Road in Georgetown.
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Dover Man on Probation Arrested for AR-15

DOVER, Del.- A 32-year-old Dover man on probation is facing weapons charges after police say he was found in possession of an AR-15 rifle. Dover police said officers, along with Delaware Probation and Parole, learned that Jenkins was in possession of the rifle. So on Wednesday, Probation and Parole obtained an administrative search warrant for Jenkins' home at White Oak Condos at 1001 White Oak Road. Jenkins was taken into custody without incident at the Probation and Parole office during a routine check-in. Officers then conducted the administrative search of Jenkins' home where they said they located a black and gold AR-15 rifle, five magazines, and several rounds of ammunition.
DOVER, DE

