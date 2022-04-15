ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emery County, UT

Body of missing Bozeman man located in Utah

By Melanie Porter - FOX NEWS 13
 2 days ago
EMERY COUNTY, Utah – The Emery County Sheriff's Office reports the body of a missing Montana man was discovered near Colonnade Arch.

Jonathan Baker, 53, was reported missing on April 10 and was last heard from on April 7. His last known location was at Moonshine Wash South of Green River in Emery County.

Baker was reported missing when he did not pick up his son in Salt Lake City to return back home to Bozeman.

Authorities from multiple agencies as well as Baker's family and friends checked many trailheads and other popular areas with no success. Due to bad weather, a helicopter search was not authorized immediately.

On Tuesday, the Emery County Sheriff's Office went on social media to ask for the public's aid in finding Baker. A Salt Lake City man saw the article published by FOX 13 News and recalled that he had seen the truck on a recent trip.

The man told authorities he and his friend had seen the truck on the road to Colonnade Arch and that they noticed a man who they thought was sleeping on the slick rock near as they hiked along the overlook at Horseshoe Canyon.

With that information in mind, the Department of Public Safety helicopter checked the area and found Baker's truck. His body was located about one-half of a mile from his truck.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

In a press release Thursday, officials said in part, "Emery County Sheriff’s Office expresses sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Jonathan Baker, and appreciation to all who aided in the search and recovery."

Story courtesy of Fox 13 News, Salt Lake City, Scripps Media Inc.

