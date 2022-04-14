Purdue icons vandalized, insulting flyer posted after Feb. 4 police incident decision

A flyer of Adonis Tuggle appeared Tuesday. Photo provided

Purdue police are still investigating the spray paint on the base of the Bell Tower and the Engineering Fountain, which reads “ACAB” and “pigs” in red spray paint on multiple parts of both Purdue icons.

“ACAB,” meaning “all cops are bastards,” is an acronym and political slogan repopularized among critics of the police during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Building services and grounds crews were sent to power wash the base of the Bell Tower and the Engineering Fountain this Tuesday morning.

PUPD Capt. Song Kang said in a Wednesday afternoon call that they are still investigating the case and did not have any additional information to provide.

PUPD dispatch logs say security cameras show two male subjects wearing all black clothing with hoods up, one with white Nike Air Force Ones and both wearing face masks.

The red spray paint appeared overnight in response to the special prosecutor reviewing the Feb. 4 police incident and announcing that neither officer Jon Selke nor Purdue student Adonis Tuggle would be charged.

A day later, a paper flyer with a photo of Tuggle was posted on a lamp post near Memorial Mall.

It was taken down around 11:30 a.m. after being washed out by the rain.

The flyer featured a picture of Tuggle with the words: “My name is Adonis Tuggle. I am a liar and a coward who can’t handle the consequences of my actions. I defamed and slandered Officer Selke to hide my embarrassment and didn’t apologize. Don’t let me forget it.”

Kang said if the victim comes forward to report this, it will be a harassment case. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been no reports regarding this incident, he said.

Dean of Students Katherine Sermersheim didn’t say whether a flyer targeting a specific student would be considered free speech or harassment, but referred The Exponent to Purdue’s posting policy. It reads: “The placement of posters, notices, flyers or other similar materials on any permanent University structures (e.g. buildings, utility poles, lamp posts, fountains, fixed trash containers, benches, trees, sidewalks, etc.) or any other area not specifically designated by the University as appropriate for posting is prohibited.”

Sermersheim said in an email Wednesday that sanctions for any reports of alleged violations of the university protocol can “range from a warning to suspension and/or expulsion from the University.” Reports are reviewed by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.