ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain County, IN

Purdue icons vandalized, insulting flyer posted after Feb. 4 police incident decision

By SASHA PATIL Campus Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ECk2_0fANYSdJ00
A flyer of Adonis Tuggle appeared Tuesday. Photo provided

Purdue police are still investigating the spray paint on the base of the Bell Tower and the Engineering Fountain, which reads “ACAB” and “pigs” in red spray paint on multiple parts of both Purdue icons.

“ACAB,” meaning “all cops are bastards,” is an acronym and political slogan repopularized among critics of the police during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Building services and grounds crews were sent to power wash the base of the Bell Tower and the Engineering Fountain this Tuesday morning.

PUPD Capt. Song Kang said in a Wednesday afternoon call that they are still investigating the case and did not have any additional information to provide.

PUPD dispatch logs say security cameras show two male subjects wearing all black clothing with hoods up, one with white Nike Air Force Ones and both wearing face masks.

The red spray paint appeared overnight in response to the special prosecutor reviewing the Feb. 4 police incident and announcing that neither officer Jon Selke nor Purdue student Adonis Tuggle would be charged.

A day later, a paper flyer with a photo of Tuggle was posted on a lamp post near Memorial Mall.

It was taken down around 11:30 a.m. after being washed out by the rain.

The flyer featured a picture of Tuggle with the words: “My name is Adonis Tuggle. I am a liar and a coward who can’t handle the consequences of my actions. I defamed and slandered Officer Selke to hide my embarrassment and didn’t apologize. Don’t let me forget it.”

Kang said if the victim comes forward to report this, it will be a harassment case. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been no reports regarding this incident, he said.

Dean of Students Katherine Sermersheim didn’t say whether a flyer targeting a specific student would be considered free speech or harassment, but referred The Exponent to Purdue’s posting policy. It reads: “The placement of posters, notices, flyers or other similar materials on any permanent University structures (e.g. buildings, utility poles, lamp posts, fountains, fixed trash containers, benches, trees, sidewalks, etc.) or any other area not specifically designated by the University as appropriate for posting is prohibited.”

Sermersheim said in an email Wednesday that sanctions for any reports of alleged violations of the university protocol can “range from a warning to suspension and/or expulsion from the University.” Reports are reviewed by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

04/13/2022: Supporting officer body cam footage

A supporting PUPD officer comes to the scene of the altercation between student Adonis Tuggle and Purdue police officer Jon Selke on Feb. 4. The officer's camera shows the interaction between Selke and Tuggle, and Tuggle is put in handcuffs. The officer is later seen talking to Tuggle's girlfriend, who is blurred in the video, about the incident and her observations.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
EVANSTON, IL
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fountain County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Fountain County, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local priest put on leave amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Diocese of Evansville has received an allegation of sexual misconduct against Father Bernie Etienne. The misconduct is alleged to have occurred more than 20 years ago.  Civil authorities and the Diocesan Review Board have been notified. Father Bernie strongly denies the claim. He is accorded the presumption of innocence during […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police need to know, have you seen this car?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Song Kang
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana contractor arrested; paid $19K and failed to do work

BICKNELL, Ind. — A southern Indiana contractor has been arrested and charged with theft after being paid nearly $20,000 by a Vincennes homeowner and failing to make the agreed-upon repairs. Jesse Pace, 48, of Bicknell is charged with Level 6 felony theft and was arrested on Tuesday by Indian State Police and Knox County Sheriff’s […]
BICKNELL, IN
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Police#Icons#Pupd Dispatch#Nike Air Force Ones
WEHT/WTVW

Moped hit-and-run leads to Jasper man’s arrest

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Jasper Police say an arrest was made Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash lead authorities to a suspect involved in the accident. Police tell us the crash between a moped and a truck happened at Tenth Street and Newton Street. After the crash, the moped driver allegedly left the scene. Jasper […]
JASPER, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Police pursuit in Kokomo ends in fatality

KOKOMO, Ind. — Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Kokomo police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Dollar General. We are being told by police that the driver fled the scene afterwards which is what began the police pursuit. Once the driver was located, the driver continued to flee from police and ended up crashing […]
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy