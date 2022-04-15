Kim Kardashian reorganized her super zen walking pantry

Kim Kardashian ’s reorganized pantry looks like the ideal place to do restorative meditation —and we don’t say that lightly. Kourtney Kardashian ’s Poosh website gave us an update on the status of Kim’s super zen walking pantry.

According to the publication, Kim recruited Mary Astadourian of A Detailed Life to help her install another shelf unit to maximize the space and add more storage. The reality tv personality and businesswoman also replaced some of her old ceramic plates and bowls with new custom teapots and bowls.

Ivan Solis / Poosh Kim Kardashian’s reorganized pantry

The mother of four also knows the importance of having healthy treats and snacks handy for her kids and their cousins; therefore, she decided to add more light-wood organizers.

Now, grab a cup of your favorite tea without further ado and scroll through the most mesmerizing, relaxing, and decompressing photos of the day. Thank you, Kim — we needed that!