Celebrities

Kim Kardashian reorganized her super zen walking pantry

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian ’s reorganized pantry looks like the ideal place to do restorative meditation —and we don’t say that lightly. Kourtney Kardashian ’s Poosh website gave us an update on the status of Kim’s super zen walking pantry.

According to the publication, Kim recruited Mary Astadourian of A Detailed Life to help her install another shelf unit to maximize the space and add more storage. The reality tv personality and businesswoman also replaced some of her old ceramic plates and bowls with new custom teapots and bowls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7fmg_0fANYNSu00 Ivan Solis / Poosh
Kim Kardashian’s reorganized pantry

The mother of four also knows the importance of having healthy treats and snacks handy for her kids and their cousins; therefore, she decided to add more light-wood organizers.

Now, grab a cup of your favorite tea without further ado and scroll through the most mesmerizing, relaxing, and decompressing photos of the day. Thank you, Kim — we needed that!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6F13_0fANYNSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4763iz_0fANYNSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwmBV_0fANYNSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZg3b_0fANYNSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TahR_0fANYNSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3CHC_0fANYNSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0oIC_0fANYNSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rn8N0_0fANYNSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Od0vT_0fANYNSu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g64AB_0fANYNSu00

Comments

Notimeforit
11h ago

she could not let Khloe out do her. I feel sorry for her sisters... they can't excel at something before she tries to tackle it.

Reply
2
Community Policy