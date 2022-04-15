ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Farmworker killed, others injured in rollover crash in Fresno County

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rf5wu_0fANYKoj00

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County.

It happened at about 6:40 am Friday at the two-way stop on Fowler and Lincoln Avenues, north of the city of Fowler.

Officers say a silver Chevy Astro Van carrying eight farmworkers didn't stop at the stop sign on Lincoln Avenue and collided with a GMC Terrain traveling south on Fowler Avenue.

The CHP said the impact of the crash caused the van to overturn. One of the workers inside was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed.

His name and age have not been released.

Seven other people inside the van and the driver of the GMC suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Officers expect to have part of Fowler Avenue closed throughout the morning. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Lincoln, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
County
Fresno County, CA
City
Fowler, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Farmworkers#Traffic Accident#Lincoln Avenues#Chevy#Gmc Terrain#Chp
KGET

3 arrested following police chase from Delano to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police pursuit that began in Delano made its way to Highway 99 and eventually ended in Bakersfield around 3 p.m. Monday. The chase involved the Delano Police Department and the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was eventually stopped beneath the Chester Avenue overpass south of Truxtun Avenue.  Delano police said they arrested three people that were in the vehicle. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX40

Man fatally shoots himself before arrest in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A wanted suspect fatally shot himself while surrounded by Manteca police Tuesday morning. Manteca police officials said Cory Croslow was a suspect in an attempted murder at the Big League Dreams sports complex Sunday. Police searched for Croslow Monday but did not find him and reached out to the public for […]
MANTECA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy