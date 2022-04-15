Weekend blood drive being held in honor of National Donate Life Month

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Baldwin couple has turned their grief into service to help the community. Beth and Rich Fochtman are teachers at Baldwin High School. Ten years ago on Thursday, their son Logan was due to be born, but a month earlier Beth had a liver tumor rupture. Logan did not survive, and Beth almost died. Blood donations saved her life, and now the couple hosts blood drives to help save others. “This is something so simple that people can do to help other people and make a huge difference,” Beth said. The couple points out that statistics say one blood donation can save up to three lives.

