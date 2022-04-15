ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Taco Bell took Mexican pizza off the menu

By Mary Meisenzahl
 2 days ago

Taco Bell removed the beloved Mexican Pizza from its menus in November 2020.

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

  • Taco Bell took the Mexican pizza off menus in 2020 as it simplified its offerings.
  • Some fans have been asking the chain to bring back the dish ever since.
  • Executives hinted that it may come back at some point, and a recent Doja Cat collaboration gave fans hope.

Taco Bell fans have been pining for the return of Mexican pizza since 2020, but they might not have to wait too long.

The Mexican pizza was one of more than a dozen items cut from Taco Bell's menu in 2020, alongside other beloved items like the seven-layer burrito and cheesy fiesta potatoes. Mexican pizza consists of a flour tortilla shell filled with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, and Mexican sauce, topped with another tortilla, Mexican sauce, cheese, and chopped tomatoes.

"While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas," Taco Bell President and Global Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said at the time of the menu changes.

Fans shared recipes to recreate the dish at home, and a popup in Austin recreated the Mexican pizza and other dishes fans missed the most.

Mexican pizza lovers might have reason to hope again. Taco Bell has a history of bringing back other fan favorites as limited-time offers, like Nacho Fries or the Grilled Cheese Burrito, so there's no reason that the Mexican pizza can't join that list. When potatoes returned to menus in March 2021, Taco Bell's global chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews told Insider that there's potential.

"I think there's always a chance. We're constantly listening to our customers. So, I wouldn't pull that off the table," Matthews told Insider.

More recently, singer Doja Cat made a song on TikTok imploring Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican pizza. "I made a song about Mexican pizza because I love it so much," she said before beginning her song. In her previous video, Doja Cat posted another TikTok calling her Mexican pizza song "contractual," and the official Taco Bell TikTok account commented, "Pretty sure the jingle was your idea."

Doja Cat frequently tweets about her love for Mexican pizza, and Taco Bell sometimes responds to her tweets, seemingly hinting at the dish's return. The singer also starred in Taco Bell's Super Bowl commercial , so she has an existing relationship with the brand.

In February, a Taco Bell spokesperson again hinted at a possible return to menus without giving any specific timeline. "While the beloved Mexican pizza remains off menus for the foreseeable future, at Taco Bell, anything is possible!" the spokesperson told Insider.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Comments / 43

Heather Christensen
9h ago

I miss their Encharito with the old Green sauce. The new green sauce is disgusting. I also miss the Mexi melts, and Mexican pizza, no tomatoes, add Sour cream!! I've noticed a few people request items back. They still have the tostadas. You just have to ask them to make it the old way. Also our Taco Bell will has the chili cheese burrito. However, they don't make them the same. They have had to cut cost on a lot, but taco bell just doesn't have that same great flavor as it did back in the 80's/90's.

All Lives Matter
1d ago

Although most of Taco Bell’s food tastes the same, I did like their Mexican Pizza. Bring it back.

Lynda Hammill
15h ago

I wish they would bring back the taco salad. I always got that when I went to Taco Bell.

