ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

High-speed chase through 2 counties ends with an arrest in Dothan

By Aaron Dixon, Seth Feiner
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co9Xj_0fANXBpz00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Alabama State Troopers say a high-speed chase that spanned two Wiregrass counties has ended with one arrest in Dothan.

On Thursday, around 1 p.m., an Alabama state trooper saw a red and white Suzuki motorcycle driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 231.

ALEA troopers say the chase reached speeds around 100 miles per hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkzlb_0fANXBpz00
Photo of the motorcycle involved in the chase

The chase spanned from around Ozark through Dothan ending near a church on Honeysuckle Road, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Man who murdered Auburn woman also killed mom, stepfather as a boy

Police closed off Wesley Way and Alderbrook Road along Honeysuckle Road to stop the chase.

Devin J. Edwards, 25, of Dade City, Florida was arrested on charges of attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Edwards is currently in the Dale County Jail with no bond set.

Stay with WDHN News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
City
Ozark, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama State Troopers#Alea#Wdhn News#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Alabama man arrested for allegedly killing his mom and 3-year-old son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man is accused of killing his mother and young son after their bodies were found when police entered the home. According to the Birmingham Police Department, on April 3 at 5:12 p.m., officers from the department's West Precinct were called to a residence at 4909 Hillman Drive SW for a welfare check. Family members called police because they grew concerned that they had not heard from 62-year-old Cynthia Burt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

2-year-old struck, killed on Clarke County road

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor confirms a two-year-old child was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night. It happened on Clolinger Road. Chief Taylor says it appears the two-year-old girl got away from her mother when she was hit by a driver who was passing through the area on his […]
JACKSON, AL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy