Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program brings healthy variety to Idaho students

Unless you live in California, you might associate the natural bounties of this sunny state with groves of avocado and citrus trees. But California's $30 billion agricultural industry doesn't owe everything to avocado toast. According to the late agricultural economist Karen Klonsky, California grows more than 90% of the United States' certified-organic almonds, artichokes, avocados, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, dates, figs, grapes, strawberries, lemons, lettuce, plums, and walnuts. Of that list, lettuce, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, and celery "account for two-thirds of all organic veggie sales" in the country, while grapes are even more widespread, comprising half of all organic fruit sales in America.
