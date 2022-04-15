ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program brings healthy variety to Idaho students

 2 days ago

Idaho elementary schools looking to expand their fruit and vegetable offerings can apply now to participate in the USDA’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program through Child Nutrition Programs of the State Department of...

Post Register

Select early maturing vegetable varieties

Question: I only got a few ripe tomatoes and peppers last year. What can I do to speed up my vegetables so I can pick more?. Answer: We have a limited growing season between the last frost in the spring and the first frost in the fall here in eastern Idaho. Some years it is not much more than 100 days. It is even shorter as you go north and up in elevation.
5 On Your Side

Mobile food pantry provides free fruits, vegetables

ST. LOUIS — A mobile food pantry program launched Saturday aims to provide free fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items to students, their families and community members in the St. Louis area. The Bailey Foundation hosted its first Fresh Fun Market Saturday morning at Confluence Preparatory Academy north of...
Mashed

Why So Many Out-Of-State Fruits And Vegetables Are Banned From California

Unless you live in California, you might associate the natural bounties of this sunny state with groves of avocado and citrus trees. But California's $30 billion agricultural industry doesn't owe everything to avocado toast. According to the late agricultural economist Karen Klonsky, California grows more than 90% of the United States' certified-organic almonds, artichokes, avocados, broccoli, cauliflower, celery, dates, figs, grapes, strawberries, lemons, lettuce, plums, and walnuts. Of that list, lettuce, tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, and celery "account for two-thirds of all organic veggie sales" in the country, while grapes are even more widespread, comprising half of all organic fruit sales in America.
The Herald-Mail

Go for the green this spring with this easy salad

Spring has been whispering to us now for a couple of weeks, and it’s about to shout. I remember the excitement that exuded from mom and dad when early planting began. They’d carefully select their plants, and dad would peruse the seed catalogs like a novel.   ...
