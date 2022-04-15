Columbia man arrested in connection to shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A Columbia man was arrested on Thursday, April 14 in connection to a shooting.
Columbia police arrested Jamareus Lewis, 25, at the Northwood Villa apartment complex. Police wanted Lewis in connection to a shooting that happened near the Broad Street and Eagle Day intersection.
He was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
