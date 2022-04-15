ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MS

Columbia man arrested in connection to shooting

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oTxj_0fANWueb00

COLUMBIA, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A Columbia man was arrested on Thursday, April 14 in connection to a shooting.

Hattiesburg man arrested for identity theft

Columbia police arrested Jamareus Lewis, 25, at the Northwood Villa apartment complex. Police wanted Lewis in connection to a shooting that happened near the Broad Street and Eagle Day intersection.

He was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest man for murder after confrontation over $5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday, April 1. Police said Jaquanus Harvey McGee was arrested just before 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6 in connection to the shooting death of Wendell Knowles, 40. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, Knowles was […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Sports
Columbia, MS
Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after agents seize more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth, spice

A Mississippi man was arrested Wednesday after officials seized more than 4 pounds of cocaine, meth and spice and $1,500 in cash during a drug bust. Marcus Lofton, 49, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a residence on Evans Street, and charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine and one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Spice).
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Northwood#Whlt#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police announce multiple arrests in warrant detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 30, 2022, investigators from the Columbus Police Department and officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision conducted a detail to locate and arrest suspects with outstanding warrants. According to a news release, officers arrested six people with outstanding warrants, two of whom (Stephen Hamilton and Erica Crouch) were […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

2 women arrested after tip leads to body buried in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two women after a body was discovered buried in Clinton. On Monday, April 4, police said they received a tip that a man had been killed in Jackson, and his body had been buried on Magnolia Road near Cynthia Road. When officers arrived at the location, they found […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 charged with capital murder in Scott County

FORREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on February 17, 2022, in Forrest. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville and Jacari J Broom, 22, of Lake, broke into a home on Sparksville Road […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New Orleans homicide suspect believed to be in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for a man who may have fled to the Jackson, Mississippi area. Police are looking for William Powell III in connection to a homicide on March 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street. A woman was killed at the scene just […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAPT

Man shot, killed while driving on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police identified a man who was shot and killed while driving. It happened Wednesday evening on Highway 80 near Interstate 220. Police said Nick Thomas III, 43, was driving a blue Dodge Charger along the highway when he was shot. Thomas crashed, ran off the road, and then came to a stop back on the highway.
JACKSON, MS
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
WJTV 12

Natchez man arrested in deadly DUI crash

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man is facing multiple charges after police said drunk driving led to a deadly crash on Tuesday, February 8. Natchez police responded to 75 Melrose Avenue and found three people lying in the roadway after being ejected from their vehicle. Lakedra Thomas, 26, died at the scene. The other […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy