Columbia man arrested in connection to shooting

COLUMBIA, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A Columbia man was arrested on Thursday, April 14 in connection to a shooting.

Columbia police arrested Jamareus Lewis, 25, at the Northwood Villa apartment complex. Police wanted Lewis in connection to a shooting that happened near the Broad Street and Eagle Day intersection.

He was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.