ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

When do student loan payments restart?

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Student loan payments have been postponed for while now. However, they are set to resume August 31, 2022. Student loan payments have been deferred...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Is there going to be a fourth stimulus payment?

Americans could be getting a stimulus check to offset gas prices. Checks would be sent in months were the national average is above $4 per gallon. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would sent eligible Americans an energy rebate of $100 plus an additional $100 for each dependent. Read more about it here.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketWatch

‘It seems a bit like Lucy pulling the football away.’ Student loan borrowers got another break on payments — what comes next?

President Joe Biden extended the lifeline the federal government has provided to most student-loan borrowers during the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean these borrowers are feeling any more assured of their financial health. The ongoing pause for federal student-loan repayments will now last until Aug. 31, instead of ending...
EDUCATION
CNET

100,000 Borrowers Qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Are You One Of Them?

While it may not have fulfilled all of the promises made on the campaign trail, President Joe Biden's administration has made some progress on student loan forgiveness. Last month, the US Department of Education announced that it had identified 100,000 borrowers who were eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness under the new waiver. Since revamping its PSLF program last October, 70,000 borrowers have had a combined $5 billion in student loans forgiven, as of this January. Approximately 30,000 more have been deemed eligible for loan forgiveness.
EDUCATION
FingerLakes1.com

$2,753 monthly Social Security checks?

The SSA estimates $2,753 a month for retired couples. This comes after the 2022 COLA. IRS: Will married couples save money filing tax returns jointly?. If you receive Social Security benefits, you can count on the payment to be adjusted for inflation. The SSA implemented a historic COLA of 5.9%. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are offering a gas stimulus payment?

Gas prices have surpassed $4 on average for the country, but some states have seen an even larger increase. These states are offering stimulus payments or tax breaks. Some states are offering their residents stimulus payments to help offset the expensive increase. The war between Russia and Ukraine has only...
TRAFFIC
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy