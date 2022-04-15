Tito’s Vodka celebrates 25th anniversary with contest, cocktail recipes and more

Tito’s Vodka is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022 with a series of campaigns commemorating the milestone, a press release from the company said. (Linka A Odom/Getty Images)

Tito’s Vodka is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022 with a series of campaigns commemorating the milestone, a press release from the company said. The celebration includes a commemorative bottle with an augmented reality experience and a fan contest for a trip to Austin.

The 25th-anniversary bottle features a new design that includes an emblem commemorating the anniversary and the story of the company on the back. The bottle also features a QR code linking to an augmented reality experience where people can view an interactive version of the company’s history.

“The 25th [anniversary] design keeps the spirit of our beloved label so our fans know it’s the same great juice on the inside, but we’ve included special elements to celebrate our anniversary,” Taylor Berry, vice president of brand marketing at Tito’s, said in the release. “Our Tito’s fans are essential to our brand, and we figure some may want to hang onto the bottle. To them, we maintain that even if it’s ‘commemorative,’ it doesn’t make you a bad person if you want to drink it.”

The celebration serves as a way for the company to remember Tito's early days when there wasn't a distillery or vodka brand in the Lone Star State and also fans of the brand, Berry said in a statement.

"While this campaign may be a celebration of our history, it is, more importantly, a thank you to our loyal fans who made us who we are today,” Berry said.

Fan contest

The company will also be hosting a 25th-anniversary celebration in Austin from Oct. 13-16. The company is running a contest for 25 fans and their guests to join the celebration. The party will feature a pitmaster-led barbecue event and VIP amenities at Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge during the Austin City Limits Music Festival, the release said.

To enter the contest, people will need to visit https://titos25th.com/ . Contestants can nominate either themselves or a friend by submitting the form along with an essay, photo or video about what makes them a fan.

“We’re excited to hear more stories and can’t wait to meet and clink glasses with some of our biggest fans in October to celebrate 25 years of Tito’s, and toast to the next 25,” Frank Polley, vice president of trade marketing at Tito’s, said in the release.

Cocktail recipes

In addition to the commemorative bottle and festivities, Tito’s released a list of cocktails featuring its vodka for the anniversary. Berry said the cocktails pay homage to the history of the company, including Tito's "shack" that was the first operating, legal distillery in the state of Texas.

“The cocktails and infusions we’ve developed each represent a piece of Tito’s lore, inviting fans old and new to taste the stories we hold dear," Berry said in a statement. "The habanero infusion takes influence from Tito’s first infused vodka, while the Tito’s Shack Cherry Sour was created as an ode to a decades-old dried cherry infusion that still sits marinating on the window sill of the 998 square-foot shack Tito built over 25 years ago."

Here are the recipes for the drinks.

Tito's Shack Cherry Sour

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Tito's

1/4 oz orange liqueur

1 oz cherry juice

1/4 oz lemon juice

1 egg white

Directions

Add ingredients to a shaker and dry shake Add ice and shake again Strain into a glass

Tito's Watermelon Mule

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Tito's

2 oz ginger beer

1 oz watermelon juice

1/2 oz lime

Directions

Add ingredients to a copper mug with ice Stir and garnish with slice of lime

Tito's Berry Sparkler

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Tito's

3 oz soda water

2 oz cranberry juice

5 blueberries for garnish

Directions

Add Tito's and cranberry juice to glass with ice Slowly pour soda water Drop in blueberries

Tito's Habanero Infusion

Ingredients

750 mL Tito's

1-2 sliced habanero peppers

Directions