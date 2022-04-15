ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MetaCity Debuts Global SocialFi Platform Connecting Celebrities With Fans

By Michelle Hsieh
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, social media entered an entirely new dimension, with companies and consumers alike getting interested in the idea of the “metaverse” and the technology that powers it. The word “meta” is now popping up practically everywhere — on social feeds, on the news and in articles...

www.sfgate.com

hackernoon.com

Bringing Web3 to Life: An Exclusive Interview With DCENTRAL Founder Justin Wu

Web3 and the vision of the new version of the internet is creating waves of excitement in the world of tech today. But how close are we to actually achieving this future and is the excitement worth it? To discuss this, we have with us today Justin Wu the founder of the web3 community DCENTRAL who paints a picture of what web3 has in store for us.
INTERNET
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Netflix Set to Debut Mobile Games

Today in the connected economy, Netflix gets set to debut its mobile games line-up, while people in Argentina turn to gaming on the metaverse to deal with rampant inflation. Plus, Google parent Alphabet spins off its quantum tech operation Sandbox AQ, and Dutch startup ParkBee raises $33 million. Netflix has...
VIDEO GAMES
psychologytoday.com

Rethink Relationships in the Age of Super-Smart Technology

Many of us already feel very comfortable asking Amazon’s Alexa to play a song we like, answer simple questions, or remind us about important events. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us all how fast we can move our human-to-human interactions online and how quickly we can adapt to connecting with our loved ones using technological means. How far can it go from here?
RELATIONSHIPS
