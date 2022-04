The Houston Texans drafted quarterback Davis Mills in the third round to backup newly signed Tyrod Taylor in 2021. That's not how things worked out. After a good showing in Week 1 by starter Taylor with a win over Jacksonville, Mills replaced an ineffective Taylor after halftime in Week 2 in Cleveland in the midst of a 14-14 tie. Houston went on to lose that game 31-21, and the next six with Mills under center before Taylor was reinstated as the starter.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO