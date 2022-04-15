ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Davis County, MS

Positions open at Jefferson Davis County School District

By Rachel Hernandez
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Various job openings are available within the Jefferson Davis County School District (JDCSD).

Hattiesburg Clinic to host a job fair April 26

The school district is accepting applications for the following positions:

  • Chief Academic Officer/Curriculum Director (administration)
  • MTSS Director/Professional Developmental (administration)
  • SEL Coordinator (administration)
  • Elementary School Teachers (certified)
  • Middle School Teachers (certified)
  • High School Teachers (certified)
  • Elementary Counselor (certified)
  • Cafeteria (classified)
  • Bus Driver (classified)
  • Substitutes (classified)
  • Tutors (classified)
  • Speech Therapist
  • Speech and Language Pathologist

Click here for more information. Call (601)-792-2738 for questions or more information.

