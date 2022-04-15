Positions open at Jefferson Davis County School District
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Various job openings are available within the Jefferson Davis County School District (JDCSD).
The school district is accepting applications for the following positions:
- Chief Academic Officer/Curriculum Director (administration)
- MTSS Director/Professional Developmental (administration)
- SEL Coordinator (administration)
- Elementary School Teachers (certified)
- Middle School Teachers (certified)
- High School Teachers (certified)
- Elementary Counselor (certified)
- Cafeteria (classified)
- Bus Driver (classified)
- Substitutes (classified)
- Tutors (classified)
- Speech Therapist
- Speech and Language Pathologist
Click here for more information. Call (601)-792-2738 for questions or more information.
