Bethesda, MD

Hot glue guns sold at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar stores recalled due to fire risk

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHESDA, Maryland -- Dollar Tree is recalling more than one million hot glue guns due to the risk of a fire. The Crafter's Square Glue Gun was sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022; Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022; and online...

