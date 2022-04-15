ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Deer District restaurant

 2 days ago
A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of Shannon Freeman at Loaded Slate on Sunday, April 10. Police say Freeman suffered a total of 14 gunshot wounds after a fight between the two men escalated into a shooting at the restaurant in Milwaukee's Deer District.

A criminal complaint states Adrew Terry is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide - use of a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident.

Milwaukee police said the incident happened around 12:55 a.m . and the victim was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m.

According to the complaint, Terry and Freeman appeared to be in an argument prior to the shooting. Freeman had already been in the Loaded Slate when Terry arrived.

The complaint says Terry and his wife went up to the bar when Freeman walked over and stood behind them. Security footage showed Freeman dancing and singing along to the music as he stood behind Terry.

That's when Terry turned around and appeared to say something to Freeman, the complaint states. Terry allegedly made an angry gesture to Freeman and took off his coat and hat.

The two made their way to the door, and when Freeman got there, he turned around to face Terry. That's when prosecutors claim Terry shot and killed Freeman.

During the investigation, police recovered 11 9mm cartridge casings at the scene, as well as two bullets that had damaged the front glass doors. Freeman, according to the complaint, had a total of 14 gunshot wounds, including 9 penetrating and perforating gunshot wounds.

Upon conviction, Terry could face life in prison with a provision of five years for use of a dangerous weapon.

Terry attended his initial appearance in court on Friday. The court will hold him and no bail/bond was issued.

