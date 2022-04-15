ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan enters NBA draft

 2 days ago

Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan declared for the 2022 NBA Draft on Friday.

The 2021-22 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year told ESPN he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and sign with agents from Tandem Sports.

The 6-foot-9 Sochan averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 30 games (one start) with the Bears, who finished 27-7 and climbed as high as No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 during the regular season.

A No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Baylor lost to eighth-seeded North Carolina in the second round.

“This season had a lot of ups and downs,” Sochan told ESPN. “We were unlucky with injuries, but it was a great opportunity for me to grow and an opportunity to show the NBA my toughness and versatility on both ends. I came into this season with intentions to make myself better and help the team win.”

The NBA draft is on June 23 in Brooklyn. Sochan, who turns 19 next month, is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the ESPN 100.

