Mike Lee, Chip Roy Texts Reveal Plot To Overturn 2020 Election

By Igor Bobic
 1 day ago

Newly revealed text messages between then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Chip Roy after the 2020 presidential election and through Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the bloody riot at the U.S. Capitol, suggest the plot to overturn a free and fair election involved high-ranking Republican officials far more extensively than previously known.

The text messages were obtained by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and published by CNN on Friday.

Both Republican lawmakers were initially supportive of the Trump White House’s efforts to contest the 2020 presidential results in the months after the Nov. 3 election, repeatedly offering their assistance and requesting talking points in order to defend the plot in public appearances.

“Please give me something to work with. I just need to know what I should be saying,” Lee says in one Nov. 20, 2020, text message sent to Meadows.

In another text, Lee points Meadows to material from John Eastman, a right-wing attorney who authored “ coup memos ” for Donald Trump and supporters on how to overturn the presidential election. Eastman “has some really interesting research on this,” Lee said in the text message.

Lee, who styles himself a “constitutional conservative” and talks up adherence to the U.S. constitution frequently, suggested the White House pursue a campaign to contest thousands of votes in several states despite no evidence of widespread fraud, a move that would have allowed GOP officials in those states them to appoint alternate slates of electors.

“If a very small handful of states were to have their legislatures appoint alternative slates of delegates, there could be a path,” Lee said in a Dec. 8 text message to Meadows.

However, by Jan. 3, 2021, just days before the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Trump supporters, Lee appeared to experience a change of heart. In text messages to Meadows, he warned the effort could “backfire badly” and urged him to convince Trump to change course.

“We simply have no authority to reject a state’s certified electoral votes in the absence of a dueling slates, with the Trump slate coming from a state legislative determination,” Lee said on Jan. 4.

Lee went on to vote against an objection to the 2020 presidential results on Jan. 6, unlike some of his Republican colleagues in the Senate. Still, the Utah Republican voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment trial, which was held following the deadly attack on the Capitol.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who served as chief of staff to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) before being elected to Congress, similarly endorsed the strategy to contest the 2020 electoral results following the Nov. 3 presidential election. But he, too, changed his mind just days before it was too late.

Roy, at least, was more forceful in warning Meadows about his boss’ push to overturn a free and fair election. Still, it came pretty late.

“The President should call everyone off. It’s the only path. If we substitute the will of states through electors with a vote by Congress every 4 years… we have destroyed the electoral college ... Respectfully,” Roy texted Meadows on Dec. 31, 2020.

“If POTUS allows this to occur ... we’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic ... ” he added on Jan. 1, five days before the Jan. 6 riot.

Read all the correspondence between the Republicans here .

CORRECTION : A previous version of this story misstated the date of the 2020 election.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Annie Claude
2d ago

Something is definitively wrong with republicans they do not care if trump has done so many illegal things all they want is him in power. He did so much bad things we do not have the results of 1/6 they know he is behind it but they still protect him. If they want power please look for someone decent in the party there is a few decent guys who are honest

Cpl. K Lee
2d ago

They said the South will rise again. Why these white folk want to take us back to a time where we weren't the greatest country on earth.

MLQu
2d ago

What don't you understand? YThe efforts undertakn by Trump and his supporters were designed to circumvent the outcome of the election. As stated by Chip Roy, a supporters of Trump , if they had succeeded in ther efforts they epuld have been destroying our system of governance. As he said , " putting g a stake through the heart of the federal republic"

The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
