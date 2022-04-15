1st foal born this year to OBX wild horses dies

COROLLA, N.C. — A foal born this year to a herd of wild Spanish mustangs that roams North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died unexpectedly. That's according to the group that manages the herd.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said in a Facebook post that the foal named Charlie was seen on camera footage walking near his mom Thursday afternoon.

Minutes later he laid down, and by about 10 minutes later he had died.

"His parents and brother are fine and behaving normally, though of course were very distressed by his sudden loss," reads a post on the group's Facebook page.

A necropsy is planned Friday at the state lab in Raleigh, the group said.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the foal was the first born this spring to the herd that lives along the northern beaches in Currituck County.

"We will post another update when we have some answers, but wanted to do this initial post tonight since the situation was witnessed by a lot of people and we don’t want rumors or misinformation to spread," reads a post on the group's Facebook page. "Everything we know at this point is stated in this post."