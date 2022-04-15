ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corolla, NC

1st foal born this year to OBX wild horses dies

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WimZN_0fANUwUT00

COROLLA, N.C. — A foal born this year to a herd of wild Spanish mustangs that roams North Carolina’s Outer Banks has died unexpectedly. That's according to the group that manages the herd.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said in a Facebook post that the foal named Charlie was seen on camera footage walking near his mom Thursday afternoon.

Minutes later he laid down, and by about 10 minutes later he had died.

"His parents and brother are fine and behaving normally, though of course were very distressed by his sudden loss," reads a post on the group's Facebook page.

A necropsy is planned Friday at the state lab in Raleigh, the group said.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the foal was the first born this spring to the herd that lives along the northern beaches in Currituck County.

"We will post another update when we have some answers, but wanted to do this initial post tonight since the situation was witnessed by a lot of people and we don’t want rumors or misinformation to spread," reads a post on the group's Facebook page. "Everything we know at this point is stated in this post."

Comments / 1

Related
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WITN

Wild foal on the Outer Banks dies suddenly

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A foal on the Outer Banks who was born in March passed away suddenly. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says the foal Charlie showed no sign of illness, struggle or distress. Officials say security camera footage outside the fire station in Carova around 4 p.m. showed he was completely fine walking next to his mom and then he laid down and passed away around 4:30 p.m.
COROLLA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Corolla, NC
Corolla, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Raleigh, NC
Corolla, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#Foal#Obx#Spanish#Virginian Pilot
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
country1037fm.com

The Unhealthiest Restaurant Order In North Carolina Is In Wilmington

As someone who is trying so hard to lose weight, sometimes you just have the unhealthiest cravings. We love it when Eat This, Not That! do these studies. This time, they searched the country to find the unhealthiest restaurant orders around, and one place in Wilmington came in first for North Carolina.
WILMINGTON, NC
WTOP

Man rushed to Virginia hospital after being bitten by deadly pet snake

Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten Saturday by his pet African Pit Viper, one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Virginia State Police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy