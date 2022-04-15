ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's pollster addresses speculation of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024: 'No one else that could beat Trump'

By Brent D. Griffiths
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LjLo_0fANUqC700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W79Fk_0fANUqC700
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump

AP Photo

  • President Biden's pollster said Biden is the best Democrat to challenge Trump in 2024.
  • "You go head-to-head and Joe Biden's always ahead of him," John Anzalone said.
  • Biden himself has suggested he would be "very fortunate" if Trump ran again.

President Joe Biden's pollster says there's 'no indication' the president won't seek reelection in 2024, arguing that Democrats don't have an alternative who could beat former President Donald Trump.

"I think that … a lot of us feel that if Trump runs, there's no one else that could beat Trump [other] than Joe Biden," John Anzalone told Politico's Ryan Lizza in an interview published on Friday.

As for whether or not Biden will actually run, Anzalone said there's "no indication that he won't run." Biden, who is already the oldest president in American history, has also refused to rule out a second term.

"I'd be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me," Biden recently told reporters.

Anzalone said the 2022 midterms are shaping up to be the "worst political environment" for Democrats of his lifetime. But the good news, Anzalone says, is that even with anemic approval ratings Biden is still leading Trump in a hypothetical 2024 rematch.

"You go head-to-head and Joe Biden's always ahead of him," Anzalone said. "Not by a lot — one or two points. … Even at his lowest approval rating, he still beats Donald Trump."

Trump is very publicly flirting with a 2024 run, even referring to himself as the 47th president . Some of his potential challengers for the GOP presidential nomination have pledged to not run if Trump decides to try to become the first president since Grover Cleveland to try to successfully reclaim the White House.

Biden's current numbers have sparked massive concerns among Democrats. According to the FiveThirtyEight's weighted average, the president has a 41.6% approval rating.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 285

relay
2d ago

So let me get this straight. You’re saying Joe Biden is going to run for president again that old man ain’t gonna make it till the end of his term let alone go for another four years. You live in a dreamworld

Reply(41)
110
let's go brandon
14h ago

Biden beat trump with illegal mail in ballots from the dead, illegals, Brian dead libtards that scan over and over 3-5 times.

Reply(1)
41
Tom C
1d ago

What few people I know that voted for Biden says if they can afford gas to go vote they would not vote for another democrat!

Reply(35)
43
Related
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ryan Lizza
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Pollster#Ap Photo#Politico#American
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

18 MORE states join lawsuit suing Biden for his 'reckless' decision to overturn Title 42 that will be a 'disaster' for the country as migrant caravans continue north

Eighteen more states have signed onto a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration to stop it from lifting the Title 42 health order for the southern border amid concerns it will bring in a huge flux of migrants. Originally filed by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri, the case, in the U.S....
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What is the ‘New World Order’ and why has Joe Biden caused uproar by using the phrase?

Joe Biden caused a stir on Monday during a gathering of business leaders at the White House when he alluded to a coming “new world order” in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, apparently not stopping to consider the awkward legacy of the phrase.Addressing the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting, which included the bosses of General Motors, Apple and Amazon, Mr Biden concluded his remarks by saying: “Now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to – there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

464K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy