ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Good Friday service airs on FOX 17 at 3 p.m.

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23W6Wo_0fANUpJO00

The Celebration of Good Friday of the Lord's Passion will be held at the Cathedral of St. Andrew in downtown Grand Rapids.

The mass will air live from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday on FOX 17 and fox17online.com.

Bishop David Walkowiak will preside for the service.

The Diocese indicates that " The Triduum celebration continues in today's three-part liturgy: a proclamation of the Word culminating in the Passion according to John, the Veneration of the Cross and in the reception of Communion consecrated on Holy Thursday."

Easter morning mass at the Cathedral of St. Andrew will also air live on FOX 17 and fox17online.com from 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The diocese has a full list of parishes in the diocese and mass times HERE .

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Michigan couple says goodbye to apartment living as they head west to live van life

Nick Kokenos and Erica Battle's first home together is a 2021 Ram ProMaster 3500 van. And they wouldn't have it any other way. The couple, who until recently lived in Farmington Hills, has been outfitting the van as a mobile home for nearly a year and they plan to travel the country in it. They'd originally hoped to set off around Thanksgiving last year, but all good things take time.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
MetroTimes

This old-school Michigan bowling alley is for sale for just $130k — let’s take a tour

The retro Carson City Lanes bowling alley in Carson, Michigan is for sale — for less than the price of most houses on the market. For just $130,000, this 4,464-square-foot, six-lane bowling alley could be yours. The building was built in 1959 (and looks like it, in a charming way) and includes a front desk, sitting area, locker storage, and all equipment. Let's have a look inside.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

A New Michigan State Park Gets Trolled and It is Hilarious

A recent story hit the internet about a new multi-million dollar state park in Flint, and one video had a field day with the story. The site of a former Chevy plant will be the home of Michigan's 104th state park. Chevy Commons will be in Gennessee County, more specifically, Flint, Michigan, and will cost around $30.2 million. I have no doubt this will be a beautiful park when it's complete. However, a recent headline in combination with a strange choice of a featured image left one TikTok creator scratching his head. See the video below.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#Mass#Parishes#Fox 17#Diocese#Passion
Ultimate Unexplained

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

For churches hit by disasters, Easter brings promise of hope

Easter’s message of renewal will be especially poignant this year for four U.S. congregations rebounding from disasters. Their churches were destroyed by a tornado in Kentucky, gutted by a blaze in New York City, shattered when Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast, and filled with smoke and ash by the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. For the pastors, Easter’s promise of hope couldn’t be more timely. KENTUCKY Members of Mayfield First United Methodist Church won’t be celebrating Easter in their 100-year-old sanctuary. They can’t. A Dec. 10 tornado ripped apart their stately building as it carved a deadly...
RELIGION
92.9 THE LAKE

SWLA Easter Weekend Crawfish Price Check Update

As we celebrate our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ this weekend, we are wishing everyone a very happy Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Enjoy the fellowship of the season with family and friends. This time of the year in SWLA most households are having fish fry's. However, no Easter holiday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised worship. Many continued to hold virtual services last spring after a deadly winter wave of the coronavirus and as vaccination campaigns were still ramping up. But this year more churches are opening their doors for Easter services with few...
RELIGION
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy