Driver fractures pelvis in La Jolla crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year old man is in the hospital Friday after he crashed into another vehicle in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego.

The collision occurred at 10:22 p.m. Thursday at 1825 Nautilus St. where the victim lost control of his 2005 Mazda sedan as he was negotiating a right-side curve while driving westbound on Nautilus, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim smashed into the rear end of an unoccupied 2008 BMW sedan that was parked along the north curb line of 1800 Nautilus. The driver fractured his pelvis and other bones.

He was taken to a hospital and Heims said his injuries are considered serious, but non-life threatening.

The department's traffic division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.