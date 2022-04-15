ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Driver fractures pelvis in La Jolla crash

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjUOc_0fANUoft00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 18-year old man is in the hospital Friday after he crashed into another vehicle in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego.

The collision occurred at 10:22 p.m. Thursday at 1825 Nautilus St. where the victim lost control of his 2005 Mazda sedan as he was negotiating a right-side curve while driving westbound on Nautilus, said San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim smashed into the rear end of an unoccupied 2008 BMW sedan that was parked along the north curb line of 1800 Nautilus. The driver fractured his pelvis and other bones.

He was taken to a hospital and Heims said his injuries are considered serious, but non-life threatening.

The department's traffic division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractures#Crime Stoppers#Pelvis#Traffic Accident
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
KSLTV

1 firefighter injured, 19 structures damaged as wildfire burns in New Mexico

(CNN) — A New Mexico wildfire, dubbed the Big Hole fire, has scorched approximately 850 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Valencia County officials. At least one firefighter suffered a minor burn injury Monday and is recovering at home, Valencia Fire Chief Matt Propp said. One home and 18 outbuildings have been damaged or destroyed, the department said in a Facebook post.
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy