2 major construction projects begin Monday

By Tom Hillen
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xvpF_0fANUSCn00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two big Michigan Department of Transportation construction projects in West Michigan begin Monday.

Both projects are happening along I-196 in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Starting Monday, MDOT will start the first phase of rebuilding seven miles of I-196 from Byron Road in Zeeland to 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

Lane closures and traffic shifts will start along the eastbound lanes of I-196. On Monday, April 25, both lanes of westbound I-196 will shift over to the eastbound side.

There will also be ramp closures at the Byron Road I-196 interchange. For most of the project, Byron Road will have access to eastbound I-196.

In 2023 eastbound I-196 will be rebuilt in that same area.

Approximately 55,000 vehicles a day drive that stretch of I-196.

The second major project underway Monday is along westbound I-196 from the Chicago Drive exit to the 28 Street/Wilson Avenue exit.

An interchange connection lane will be added between Chicago Drive and the 28 th Street/Wilson Avenue exit.

Crews will also resurface I-196 from 28th Street to Market Avenue.

Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in place throughout the project. Ramp closures will also be in place at the Chicago Drive interchange.

This project is expected to last through mid-October.

