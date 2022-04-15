ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Increased costs of food, fuel impacting Alabama food banks

By Maddie Biertempfel
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30FK9g_0fANTT3J00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With inflation hitting a 40-year high in March, price hikes in food and gas are impacting Alabamians in need especially hard.

The Montgomery Area Food Bank helps thousands put food on the table, but recently inflation and the pandemic have made that harder, according to Communications Director Al Bloom.

“More people are having less buying power, which means that more people are food insecure because they’re making tradeoffs,” Bloom said.

High-speed chase through 2 counties ends with an arrest in Dothan

The food bank serves 35 counties, feeding between 330,000 and 340,000 people every year. Bloom says they rely on retail grocery donations to stock the shelves. But with supply chain problems, they haven’t always been able to get shipments, having to spend money on food that usually goes toward operating costs.

“During the height of the pandemic when we had 300,000 or 400,000 additional unemployment claims, we spent over a million dollars in food,” Bloom said.

With more people in need, fewer volunteers and consumer prices at their highest in decades, Co-founder of Alabama Childhood Food Solutions Jim Jones is asking for help.

“It’s almost humorous, I go around just like this asking all of my friends and neighbors and churches and anyone I see, asking, ‘Can you help us feed those who are food insecure in central Alabama?'” Jones said.

Jones’s nonprofit serves seven counties in central Alabama, primarily focused on children and families. He says he’s seen a 22% increase in overall operating costs.

“We had this supplier from Chicago call us and say we will see a 30% increase before the first of July this year,” Jones said.

It’s not just food costs making a dent. Those with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama say transportation is also expensive.

“We put nine trucks on the road every day delivering food, so that has affected what we have to pay for gas, so it’s kind of hurting all around,” Interim Executive Director Nicole Williams said.

The USDA says to expect more increases coming, especially with poultry and eggs, in part because of a recent outbreak of bird flu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Meriya Nease

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Meriya Gale Nease. Nease was indicted by Grand Jury on July 29, 2021, for charges of Possession with the Intent to […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Montgomery, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
City
Dothan, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Business
MyArkLaMiss

States scale back food stamp benefits even as prices soar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Month by month, more of the roughly 40 million Americans who get help buying groceries through the federal food stamp program are seeing their benefits plunge even as the nation struggles with the biggest increase in food costs in decades. The payments to low-income individuals and families are dropping as […]
BUSINESS
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Banks#Central Alabama#Wiat#Alabamians#Communications#Alabama Childhood Food
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy