ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas unemployment rate remains stable in March

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1iwV_0fANTDAv00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the Arkansas unemployment rate has remained stable in March.

According to the agency, the state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.1% from February to March.

Data shows that the state’s civilian labor force increased by 4,508, resulting in 5,255 Arkansans being employed and 747 fewer state residents being unemployed.

Arkansas Division of Workforce Services BLS program operations manager Susan Price added that this marks the third consecutive month of employment gains for the state, stating that there are 31,600 more employed Arkansans compared to March 2021.

Arkansas among states to hit record-low unemployment rates

The report said that nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 5,300 in March, bringing the total to 1,305,500. Agency officials reported that seven major industry sectors added jobs with leisure and hospitality adding the most.

Compared to March 2021, BLS officials said nonfarm payroll jobs in the state are up by 33,300. Agency officials said that out of the seven major industry sectors, four sectors added 4,500 or more jobs each.

Click here to view the full report or head to DWS.Arkansas.gov for more information on unemployment rates in Arkansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska unemployment rate drops in February

Nebraska's unemployment rate declined in February. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the statewide unemployment rate last month was 2.1%. That was down from 2.2% in January and 2.7% in February 2021. It was tied with Utah for the lowest rate in the U.S. The national unemployment rate in...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#U S Department Of Labor#Arkansans#Nexstar Media Inc
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Gas Taxes

As Russia, one of the world’s top oil and gas producers, continues its invasion of Ukraine, Americans and other drivers around the world are feeling the pain at the pump. According to AAA, the national average gas price as of March 17 was $4.29 per gallon – just a bit lower than the record high […]
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
WCAX

Vt. unemployment rate drops to 2.9%

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the unemployment rate in February dropped a tenth of a point to 2.9%. The seasonally adjusted data for February shows an increase of 100 jobs from January. Derby and Bennington were areas with the highest unemployment, coming in at 5.8% and 4%. That compares to White River Jct. with a low of 2%.
VERMONT STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy