ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Quality Scary to debut at Capital City Film Festival

By Tianna Jenkins
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sub6F_0fANTCIC00

Instead of Netflix and chilling this weekend check out the Capital City Film Festival in Lansing. Tonight you can catch the launch of Quality Scary , a new live horror screening series looking to make Lansing laugh while enjoying some horror favorites.

Comedians Tricia Chamberlain and Emily Syrja, along with their friend Dan Hartley, are pumped as they get ready to bring something new to the Lansing area.

"It's what I would say. The simplest is its homegrown horror movie takes from us," Chamberlain said.

The trio is excited to take the horror movies as a sort of centerpiece of a bigger comedy community experience.

"We were sort of inspired by you know, things like the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' where there's kind of an audience participation aspect to a film screening. And I think all of us throughout the pandemic really missed going to the movies and having that, like, collective experience of seeing a movie together," said Hartley, who is also a producer of the live show.

The name Quality Scary is a riff on mid-Michigan's Quality Dairy.

"We really wanted to show that it's got kind of a Lansing flavor everything that we do," Syrja said. "We've been friends with the Lansing Facts guys for a long time. We've written jokes for Lansing Facts. And they had this they use this name for a big Halloween party that they had a couple of years ago. And so we wanted to sort of recreate that feeling of a big silly Halloween party in a movie presentation, and movie screening."

As part of the film festival, Quality Scary will be screening the film 'Return of the Living Dead.' Chamberlain and Syrja will be hosting, doing a bit of monologue and having the audience participate in some fun.

After the festival, the team is planning to host these screenings every third Friday of the month. They will pick their favorite horror films and showcase them at the Lansing Public Media Center. And they promise that each screening will be a different experience you won't want to miss.

"It's gonna be different every time. What we're doing right now is we're building a calendar with the hope that the production value will kind of go up each time. We have a lot of fun things planned. some audience participation, puppets, Q&A days. All sorts of different music, dancing, all sorts of different stuff," Chamberlain said.

Different stuff and cool props will be incorporated. The trio is hoping that they can start something that will be able to bring the Lansing community together.

"Lansing doesn't really have something like this going on. So we're we just really want to create a fun event that people will know is happening each month that they can go see a movie maybe for the first time or maybe they've already seen it," Harley.

The show will kick off at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are $5 at the door if you don't already have a pass for the film festival.

"It was so much fun. Like opening night when we were all together again, all gathered in person. Seeing so many members of our film fest community that we haven't gotten to see in a few years altogether in the same place, from returning filmmakers to the people on our committee, to even some volunteers who have been with us literally since the beginning," said Communications Manager Emma Selby.

The cost of tickets and passes vary for the film festival and is open to everyone. Quality Scary suggests 18 years and older at their show because the movie is rated R.

"It's so exciting to be able to bring not only really quality, interesting, unique films to the festival and to our community, but also to bring in and kind of partner together with people like the quality scary folks to create something new and different and Lansing," Selby said.

You can check out more information about Quality Scary on their Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter pages.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Local film featured in festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local film director is having his video featured in the Hoosier Film's Annual Festival. Director Joshua Hart is showcasing his film titled, "Fruitridge Ave." This is based off of a local folk tale in Terre Haute. All of the crew who helped make the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KXLY

Where 10 iconic horror movies were filmed

British real estate tycoon Lord Harold Samuel once said, “There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location.” The same can be said of movie-making. Of particular import is the horror movie genre, where the vibe and atmosphere are everything. From the original “Nosferatu” to Jordan...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

The Best Third Films in Movie Trilogies

Making a great movie trilogy is hard. In fact, making just one good movie is hard; making three good movies in a row is almost impossible. In a recent piece, I called it the “double rainbow of miracles.”. So let’s celebrate some cinematic double rainbows. Because in spite of...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’ to Play in Cannes Midnight Screening Section

Click here to read the full article. Lee Jung-jae, the lead star of Netflix hit series “Squid Game” will be at the Cannes Film Festival this year with the world premiere of his feature directing debut “Hunt.” The film (aka “Namsun”) will be presented next month in the Cannes festival’s Midnight Screening section. Two other films will receive midnight screenings: “Fumer Fait Tousser,” by Quentin Dupieux and Moonage Daydream,” by Scott Morgen. The bulk of the festival’s Offical Selection was announced Thursday at a press event in Paris. “Hunt” is a 1980s-set Korean-language spy thriller that Lee got caught up in...
MOVIES
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Capital City#Quality Scary#Quality Dairy#Lansing Facts
TODAY.com

Take a look at Nicolas Cage’s spooky spin on Dracula for upcoming movie

Nicolas Cage is out for blood on the set of his next film!. “Renfield,” an upcoming horror-comedy from director Chris McKay, is named for the devoted henchman who works in the service of Dracula in Bram Stoker’s famous gothic tale. The twist in this telling is that the vampire’s familiar is actually the leading man, played by “Tolkien” star Nicholas Hoult.
MOVIES
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
ComicBook

Thandiwe Newton Recast in Magic Mike's Last Dance by Fan-Favorite Eternals Star

The third movie in the Magic Mike franchise has finally started production, but one of the threequel's main stars is getting replaced. Late last year, Westworld star Thandiwe Newton was cast as the female lead of Magic Mike's Last Dance, starring alongside Channing Tatum. Unfortunately, Newton needs to step away from the project entirely, giving her role to another fan-favorite actress, one that recently appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

TCM Deepens Partnership with Scorsese’s Film Foundation, Spielberg to Intro ‘Giant’ Restoration at Festival

Click here to read the full article. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced an expanded partnership with Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation as part of a multi-year financial commitment to fund education and restoration of classic films. To mark the partnership, George Stevens’ newly restored 1956 epic “Giant” will premiere at the TCM Classic Film Festival April 22 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Steven Spielberg, legendary filmmaker and Film Foundation board member, is set to join executive director Margaret Bodde and George Stevens Jr. prior to the screening as part of a discussion about the legacy of “Giant,” moderated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

13 books to read before their adaptations are released this year

The page-to-screen process is a tale as old as time – and a lucrative one at that. The screen rights for some books sell for millions:The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown sold for $6m (£4.6m), and EL James earned $5m (£3.8m) from her Fifty Shades trilogy. Occasionally, these rights are sold before the the book has even hit the shelves, like with Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly, The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, and The Martian by Andy Weir. So far this year, we’ve been spoiled with page-to-screen adaptations: Jandy Nelson’s The Sky is Everywhere arrived on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Cannes Film Festival lineup unveiled including Top Gun: Maverick

The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its lineup for 2022 with Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick receiving its world premiere out of the main competition.The festival will also be holding a tribute to Cruise and his lengthy career, which started in 1981 when he starred in Taps alongside George C Scott.The highlight of the “in competition” section of the festival is David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future, a horror film starring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux. It is the Canadian director’s first film since 2014’s Maps to the Stars.Other notable films listed to compete for the prestigious...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Kristen Stewart lands next lead movie role in romantic thriller

Spencer star Kristen Stewart is taking on a new challenge as she's landed the lead role in Love Lies Bleeding, a new romantic thriller. The actress is teaming up with English director and screenwriter Rose Glass for the new project. Glass has a background in writing and directing eerie films...
MOVIES
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy