Quality Scary to debut at Capital City Film Festival

Instead of Netflix and chilling this weekend check out the Capital City Film Festival in Lansing. Tonight you can catch the launch of Quality Scary , a new live horror screening series looking to make Lansing laugh while enjoying some horror favorites.

Comedians Tricia Chamberlain and Emily Syrja, along with their friend Dan Hartley, are pumped as they get ready to bring something new to the Lansing area.

"It's what I would say. The simplest is its homegrown horror movie takes from us," Chamberlain said.

The trio is excited to take the horror movies as a sort of centerpiece of a bigger comedy community experience.

"We were sort of inspired by you know, things like the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' where there's kind of an audience participation aspect to a film screening. And I think all of us throughout the pandemic really missed going to the movies and having that, like, collective experience of seeing a movie together," said Hartley, who is also a producer of the live show.

The name Quality Scary is a riff on mid-Michigan's Quality Dairy.

"We really wanted to show that it's got kind of a Lansing flavor everything that we do," Syrja said. "We've been friends with the Lansing Facts guys for a long time. We've written jokes for Lansing Facts. And they had this they use this name for a big Halloween party that they had a couple of years ago. And so we wanted to sort of recreate that feeling of a big silly Halloween party in a movie presentation, and movie screening."

As part of the film festival, Quality Scary will be screening the film 'Return of the Living Dead.' Chamberlain and Syrja will be hosting, doing a bit of monologue and having the audience participate in some fun.

After the festival, the team is planning to host these screenings every third Friday of the month. They will pick their favorite horror films and showcase them at the Lansing Public Media Center. And they promise that each screening will be a different experience you won't want to miss.

"It's gonna be different every time. What we're doing right now is we're building a calendar with the hope that the production value will kind of go up each time. We have a lot of fun things planned. some audience participation, puppets, Q&A days. All sorts of different music, dancing, all sorts of different stuff," Chamberlain said.

Different stuff and cool props will be incorporated. The trio is hoping that they can start something that will be able to bring the Lansing community together.

"Lansing doesn't really have something like this going on. So we're we just really want to create a fun event that people will know is happening each month that they can go see a movie maybe for the first time or maybe they've already seen it," Harley.

The show will kick off at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are $5 at the door if you don't already have a pass for the film festival.

"It was so much fun. Like opening night when we were all together again, all gathered in person. Seeing so many members of our film fest community that we haven't gotten to see in a few years altogether in the same place, from returning filmmakers to the people on our committee, to even some volunteers who have been with us literally since the beginning," said Communications Manager Emma Selby.

The cost of tickets and passes vary for the film festival and is open to everyone. Quality Scary suggests 18 years and older at their show because the movie is rated R.

"It's so exciting to be able to bring not only really quality, interesting, unique films to the festival and to our community, but also to bring in and kind of partner together with people like the quality scary folks to create something new and different and Lansing," Selby said.

You can check out more information about Quality Scary on their Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter pages.

