ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IA

Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire

By The Associated Press
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Fatality reported in Washington County Crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A person was killed in a vehicular crash Friday morning. Police say a 2006 Nissan Sentra was driving westbound on Highway 22 in Riverside when it crossed the centerline and struck the left front corner of a 2012 Dodge Ram Truck pulling a trailer with an oversized shed.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Bedford, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
County
Taylor County, IA
Taylor County, IA
Crime & Safety
KCRG.com

Des Moines car crash causes vehicle to hit two teenagers on sidewalk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Police say at approximately 3:35 pm on Friday, two teenagers walking on the sidewalk were reportedly hit by a car. Officials say that one vehicle was traveling eastbound when it was struck by a northbound car as it was attempting to cross SW Ninth St. at Kirkwood. The collision then sent one of the vehicles onto a nearby sidewalk where it hit the two teenagers.
DES MOINES, IA
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa House#Southwestern#House Fire#Burning House#Accident#Ap#Kcci#Associated Press
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Nottingham: Man and woman killed in house fire in Sneinton

Two people have died in a house fire in Nottingham, the local fire brigade said.A woman and a man were found dead in a terraced house on Whittier Road in the suburb Sneinton.The formal identification process is yet to have taken place and enquiries are ongoing.Emergency services were called to the terraced house at 12:43am on Saturday, Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service said.The property was “severely damaged” by smoke and fire, and the adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews from five different stations tackled the blaze.A joint investigation by the fire department and police is taking place to establish...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

WVa Fire Officials Identify Woman Killed in House Fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fire officials have identified the victim of a fatal fire. Sharon L. Cale, 76, of Morgantown, died as a result of the fire at her home, the state fire marshal's office said Friday. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started because of faulty structure-related wiring.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Q 96.1

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in Houlton Apartment Building Fire

A fire at a multi-unit apartment building in downtown Houlton on Wednesday claimed the life of a four-year-old boy and injured his two siblings. Just after 9:15 a.m., the Houlton Fire Department responded to the fire at a three-story apartment building on Mechanic Street. Fire Departments from Littleton, Hodgdon, Linneus and Monticello helped battle the wind-whipped blaze well into the afternoon.
HOULTON, ME
KCRG.com

Linn County man injured in single vehicle crash Friday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:20 p.m. Friday, April 15th, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Monroe Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service all responded to a single-vehicle accident near 8001 Blairsferry Road in Linn County. At the scene, responders found a Ford F150 damaged in the yard. The...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Oelwein man arrested after nearly 2-hour standoff

DENVER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies used chemical agents to arrest an Oelwein man after a nearly two-hour-long standoff on Friday. The incident started at about 5:30 a.m. when the sheriff’s office took a report of an erratic driver on 260th Street, east of Denver.
OELWEIN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy