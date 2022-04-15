Hope College Women’s Basketball wins big title

Hudsonville junior pitcher Sam Schafer was one strike away from throwing his first high school no-hitter last spring. The righthander struck out 16 West Ottawa hitters in the Eagles’ OK Red Conference finale, and with two outs in the seventh he had two strikes on the Panthers’ Noah Bonnema. But Bonnema broke it up with a double, forcing Schafer to settle for a one-hitter.

HUDSONVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO