Hope College Women’s Basketball wins big title

Ohio State graduate Matej Vocel pumps his fist in celebration after winning a point in his singles match against Tennessee graduate Adam Walton at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center Feb. 5. Ohio State won 4-0. Credit: Casey Smith | Assistant Lantern TV Sports Producer.
The Lourdes University baseball team set a program record for victories in a season Saturday, splitting a doubleheader with Cornerstone to reach the 23-win mark. An 8-2 victory in Game 1 at Mercy Field allowed Lourdes (23-15) to eclipse the 2018 team’s 22-victory mark. That team went 22-23.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University hockey player Emily Curlett has been in Columbus for less than a year. But in that time, she has almost completed a graduate certificate in public management and become a national champion. “Our team was such an incredible team,” she said with a smile. “I never thought I’d […]
Hudsonville junior pitcher Sam Schafer was one strike away from throwing his first high school no-hitter last spring. The righthander struck out 16 West Ottawa hitters in the Eagles’ OK Red Conference finale, and with two outs in the seventh he had two strikes on the Panthers’ Noah Bonnema. But Bonnema broke it up with a double, forcing Schafer to settle for a one-hitter.
Comments / 0