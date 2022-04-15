ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Creekstone Montessori School directors discuss enrollment, preschool availability

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreekstone Montessori School’s board of directors met with the community April 11 to discuss preschool availability and the K-6 enrollment process. Parents left assured the school is on track for fall. “We will be ready for our doors to open in August,” board chair Elissa Behnke said. “Per...

www.republicaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
Daily Mail

Washington state school district will encourage teachers to consider students' race when dishing out punishments: Critics say new policy will result in harsher punishments for white students

A school district in Washington state has passed a new policy that critics say encourages administrators to factor in race when disciplining students. The Clover Park School District board approved the new policy on a 3-2 vote on March 14, over the objections of board members who expressed concerns that it was ill-conceived.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Wing, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Red Wing, MN
Wichita Eagle

Most in US agree public schools on wrong track — but not on what to teach, poll finds

A majority of people in the U.S. believe that public schools are headed in the wrong direction based on the topics taught in class, a new poll finds. The public is especially divided over whether U.S. public schools should be trusted to teach about racism, according to a recent poll from Selzer & Company on behalf of the Grinnell College National Poll.
EDUCATION
KRDO News Channel 13

Local school responds to new universal preschool proposal coming fall 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A long-awaited bill to provide universal preschool in Colorado is now making its way through the state legislature. It stands to offer 10 hours of free preschool to all four-year-olds the year before heading into Kindergarten. House Bill 22-1295, sponsored by Rep. Emily Sirota of District 9, takes money from The post Local school responds to new universal preschool proposal coming fall 2023 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Ward
Newnan Times-Herald

Kay Shell Montessori School to hold open house March 25

Based on a child-centered method of education and named for a beloved Cowetan, the Kay Shell Montessori School will host an open house celebration on Friday, March 25. The Kay Shell Montessori School was founded with one purpose - to build a space for all students to grow, learn and create with each passing day. “Pre-school children possess a remarkable ability to absorb the world that surrounds them,” says Teresa Shell, who founded the school. “Maria Montessori believed that the years from birth to age 6 are the most critical period for nurturing a child’s natural curiosity and for laying the foundation for all future development. We are thrilled to offer our children a thoughtfully prepared environment in which to explore and maximize their independence.”
NEWNAN, GA
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County Public Schools offers five-day preschool

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) district will offer half-day preschool five days a week at all 12 DCPS elementary schools starting in August 2022, according to a news release from the organization. According to a recent survey sent out to the community by DCPS, the organization decided to go […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12
yr.media

Judge Rules UNT Can’t Charge Non-Resident Students More Tuition Than In-State Undocumented Students

The University of North Texas can’t charge out-of-state students higher tuition than undocumented students who qualify as in-state residents, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan’s ruling could create a barrier for public universities to charge out-of-state tuition and could lead the state legislature to end in-state tuition for undocumened students, according to Yahoo News.
TEXAS STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

State shelves COVID-19 vaccine requirement for K-12 students until at least 2023

California will not require K-12 students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 until at least 2023, state public health officials said this week. The California Department of Public Health said in a statement Thursday that COVID vaccines will not be required for students until at least July 1, 2023, provided that they are fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children under age 16 before then.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy