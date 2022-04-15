ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Voice’s Joshua Vacanti to perform with BPO after Bisons’ July 4th game

By Evan Anstey
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Lockport man who made it to the Top 8 on NBC’s “The Voice” will sing alongside the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra this summer at Sahlen Field.

Joshua Vacanti will be at the ballpark on July 4 — KeyBank Independence Night. That night, the Buffalo Bisons will battle the Syracuse Mets in a game that starts at 6:05 p.m.

It will be the first time the Bisons are able to hold their Independence Night celebration since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert will commence, along with fireworks, after the game. Right now, the Bisons are holding a special sale on tickets for the Independence Day game. More information on that can be found here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

