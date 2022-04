Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.

