Remember the Barkleys? That beautifully lovable family of furry retrievers who travel to-and-fro in their family Subaru and encounter other pups along the way? Yeah, we have to admit, they're pretty irresistible. Subaru of America's love for dogs extends beyond a marketing campaign that tugs at the heartstrings and converts Subaru nay-sayers into believers, though. An adoption campaign called Subaru Loves Pets has been tremendously effective at placing shelter animals into loving homes.

PETS ・ 25 DAYS AGO