Chops Lobster Bar plans to reopen after fire

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 2 days ago
Chops Lobster Bar is gearing up to reopen after a fire closed the popular Buckhead restaurant in January.

Chops Lobster Bar on West Paces Ferry Road. (Google Maps)

A permit was filed on April 14 to restore and remodel the restaurant on West Paces Ferry Road. The estimated cost is almost $1.9 million, according to the permit.

Chops parent company Buckhead Life Restaurant Group said it will be announcing plans soon.

“We are working diligently to finalize the exciting new plans we have for Chops Lobster Bar to reopen better than ever! We appreciate all of the support we have received and look forward to opening our doors once again. We will certainly reach out with more information over the coming weeks,” Buckhead Life said in a statement.

In January, a fire started inside a hood vent at the restaurant and was serious enough that firefighters had to call a second alarm to extinguish it.

Buckhead Life President Niko Karatassos told Atlanta Business Chronicle that much of the damage was caused by the water hoses that put out the fire. He added that the renovation would expand the bar area.

A spokesperson for Buckhead Life didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking more information about a reopening date.

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia is the state capital with a diverse economy in industries like transportation, healthcare, news, biomedical research, and this is just to name a few. Besides its diverse economy, it has a diverse metropolitan area as well. You can find just about any type of cuisine, but sometimes you just have a craving for some American food. Our list of top five American Restaurants in Atlanta will help you do just that.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Former Atlanta mayor furious after being turned away from restaurant for wearing leggings

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, says that she was turned away from a chain restaurant for wearing leggings. Ms Bottoms tweeted on Friday that she was refused service at The Capital Grille, located at Perimeter Mall in the Atlanta suburb of Dunwoody, because she did not meet the dress code. The former city leader also tweeted that she had offered to sit in the steak restaurant’s bar area and was still denied entry.Ms Bottoms wrote in a tweet that she saw another woman enter the restaurant at the same time without issue, but did not clarify...
LIFESTYLE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Quick Bites: King of Pops Bar, Dugan’s plans move, Recess reopens, and more

The grand opening of the King of Pops Bar at its Worldwide HQ, 552 Decatur St. SE, is Friday, April 1, and it’s also the kickoff of Bar Racho‘s weekly food pop up, which will held every Thursday and Friday from 5-10 p.m. ⁣offering craft cocktails, tacos, and popsicles. Chef Enzo Coccia of La Notizia, the first-ever Michelin-rated […] The post Quick Bites: King of Pops Bar, Dugan’s plans move, Recess reopens, and more appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
