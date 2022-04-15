ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ditch the Tardis! Seven ways Russell T Davies could revive Doctor Who

By Martin Belam
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jlQzM_0fANRulE00
Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who Photograph: James Pardon/BBC

Doctor Who is perceived to be in the doldrums. Ratings are dwindling and the show has started to feel outclassed by sci-fi contemporaries such as WandaVision or The Mandalorian . It’s a far cry from being the BBC’s jewel in the family drama crown – as it was in 2009, when BBC One’s Christmas idents were all based around David Tennant hitching his Tardis to some flying reindeer . But, for its 60th anniversary next year, the acclaimed screenwriter Russell T Davies is returning as showrunner – and, hopefully, revive the fortunes of the series he once turned into a roaring success. This is what he needs to do to reinvigorate the show.

Double-down on fun and adventure

Leave the grim and gritty reboots of beloved characters to the DC movies, and get back to the programme’s adventure roots. It was originally a show featuring action with Doctor Who, not about the character. We don’t need to know that the Doctor is weighed down with the angst of having lived for centuries – we just need to know that something, somewhere is wrong, and needs putting right, that the Doctor and their friends are in danger, and that they are going to get out of it by using brains rather than brawn.

Decide that less is more

The BBC’s budget for Doctor Who is minuscule compared with the amount that Amazon, Disney+, Netflix, et al, can throw at episodes of their sci-fi and fantasy shows. Rather than trying to compete, week by week, the show could ditch the traditional series format, and focus on making two or three movie-length specials each year. That would provide the scope to expand the production budget, while providing extra opportunities for publicity throughout the year.

Set it (mostly) in the past

Any sci-fi franchise can do a multiverse or imagined future dystopias. But the Tardis gives Doctor Who the perhaps unique opportunity to take the viewer into the past to meet key historical figures and witness pivotal moments of history – with added alien menace. But why not take that further? Pick up a companion from the 1990s or 1930s or 1880s and set a series mostly in that time period, exploring modern issues through the attitudes of the past. Think Ashes to Ashes , but with monsters.

Ditch the Tardis for a while

Alternatively, why not force a huge story structure change on to the writers? Jon Pertwee ’s Doctor was exiled to Earth – mostly for BBC budgetary reasons – but one twist on the format that hasn’t been done on TV – over an extended period of time – is a Doctor seeking a lost Tardis. The hunt for the time machine would become the MacGuffin of the week, and we would get to see a Doctor hitchhiking their way through the galaxy on a continuous quest.

A ‘Doctor of the week’ every week

What if there was no one new Doctor? With a quick narrative device to produce an unstable regeneration, you could have a new high-profile Doctor every week. Suddenly it’s possible to hire Hugh Grant , Judi Dench or Riz Ahmed at the Tardis controls, when you only need to persuade them to do a few weeks’ filming – rather than a three-series commitment. Plus, you get all the publicity of the reveal of a new Doctor, over and over again.

Aim it unashamedly at 12-year-olds

The curse of a long-lived fantasy franchise is that you end up with grown-up fans demanding increasingly grown-up stories, forgetting that they fell in love with the idea of the show as a child. Russell T Davies could build the fanbase for the next 60 years, with an earlier timeslot, and casting a young Doctor with teenage companions to run riot in space. Shows such as the Sarah Jane Adventures, Creeped Out and MI High have shown that the BBC can produce adventure programmes for older children, with enough nods to movie pastiches, the wider world, and moral lessons to raise a smile from adults, and provide that broader family appeal.

Do anything you want – you’re Russell T Davies!

Davies once described Doctor Who as “the hardest show to write on television”, but pitched the revival of it to the BBC in the early 000s as simply being about friends having adventures in space. Whatever form it takes in 2023, we can expect a surprise. He told the Radio Times in February that he has already been writing, and that “there are things coming up that are brand new ways of telling the stories that have never been done before, so it just feels new … It’s a self-renewing show.”

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils , starring Jodie Whittaker , airs on BBC One at 7.10pm on Easter Sunday . Russell T Davies’s first episode as showrunner is anticipated to be for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in November 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell T. Davies
Person
Riz Ahmed
Person
David Tennant
Person
Jon Pertwee
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Judi Dench
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife star joins cast of Netflix thriller You season four in major role - details

Filming for You season four has officially kicked off and has welcomed a very special new star from Call the Midwife!. It's been announced that Charlotte Ritchie will be starring opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of the smash-hit Netflix series. According to Deadline, the actress who is also known for her roles in Ghosts and Grantchester is set to play a woman named Kate who is described as "fiercely loyal to her friends" and "a brick wall to everyone else".
TV & VIDEOS
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Doctor#Bbc Radio#Tardis#Bbc One#Sci Fi#Wandavision
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Collider

Exclusive: 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?' Trailer Reveals Hugh Laurie's Adaptation of an Agatha Christie Classic

If you’ve recently watched Death on the Nile and are longing for Hollywood's next Agatha Christie adaptation, you won’t have to wait long. Collider is excited to premiere the trailer for BritBox's newest limited series, Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, based on the Christie novel of the same name and following two amateur detectives who get in way over their heads when they come across a murder with incredibly difficult clues.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

241K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy