Inflation to eventually become a factor in Mid American economy

By Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, N.E.(WNAX)- Rapidly changing issues will have a big impact on the Mid America economy over...

thecentersquare.com

Metro Phoenix facing worse inflation than the rest of America

(The Center Square) – Inflation is high in the United States, but it’s even higher in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Consumer prices have risen 7.9% in the U.S. over the past 12 months – the highest rate in more than 40 years. However, in the Phoenix metropolitan area, consumer prices rose by 10.9%, a full three points higher than the rest of the United States, according to the Common Sense Institute.
Vicksburg Post

GUEST COLUMN: American Agriculture Fueling the Economy

On March 22, we celebrated National Ag Day and recognize the contributions of agriculture that provide food, fuel, fiber, and shelter to our communities. In Mississippi, agriculture — the state’s largest industry — makes an enormous impact on our economy. In 2021, the farm-gate value of agricultural commodities produced in Mississippi was $8.3 billion, which set an all-time high record. With 34,700 farms in the state covering 10.4 million acres, the agriculture industry employs nearly one-fifth of our workforce.
Axios

Higher-income Americans are getting nervous about the economy

Even though they're still flush with cash from the booming market, wealthier people are increasingly worried about the economy, especially inflation. What's happening: In March, consumer confidence dropped 7.2% for those earning more than $100,000 — a much larger dip than for those earning less than $50,000, according to a measure of consumer sentiment released today as part of the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index.
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
Matt Lillywhite

Inflation Is Hurting Families On A Tight Budget

A recent Texas Lyceum poll has revealed that Texans are extremely concerned about their economic future. Many people said that homeownership prospects are "poor" or "awful" where they reside in Texas. Also, more than half of the poll's respondents said they're spending too much money each month on housing/rent. Furthermore, two-thirds of people believe the national economy is in worse shape than it was a year ago.
beckershospitalreview.com

5 states reporting highest, lowest nursing home staff shortages

Alaska has the highest proportion of facilities reporting nursing home staff shortages in the U.S., while California has the lowest, a new analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation found. The findings, published March 18, analyzed national staff shortage data trends from May 2020 through Feb. 27. Five states with the highest...
beckershospitalreview.com

States ranked by suicide rate

Wyoming had the highest suicide rate of all U.S. states in 2020, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released April 12. To calculate age-adjusted suicide rates, Kaiser Family Foundation used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. The national age-adjusted...
Reuters

U.S. consumer prices surge on gasoline; inflation likely peaked

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. monthly consumer prices increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, cementing the case for a 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The acceleration...
Sourcing Journal

Inflation Now, Recession Next? Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Experts question whether recent fiscal actions could tip the scales toward negative economic growth. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Analyst Explains Why These 3 Fashion Giants Face Uphill Battle This YearRH CEO Has Never Seen Supply Chain 'So Chaotic'New Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
