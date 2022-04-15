ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

For The Community, By The Community Podcast: “Be The I In Kind Campaign”

By Lauren Creighton
 2 days ago
This month we are highlighting a very widespread birthday celebration.

The First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac celebrates 150 years this year.

They’re doing so through their “Be the I in Kind Campaign.” For 150 days, members of the church are encouraged to pay it forward by performing 150 random acts of kindness.

We spoke to Pastor Michael Horlocker of The First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac to learn more about this special campaign and some of the incredible things they have witnessed already from some of their youngest members.

