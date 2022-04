BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Simpson County continue to remind people that when a road is flooded, it’s better to turn around and don’t drown. “If you come up to water over the road, whether it’s running or ponding whatever’s on the other side of that is not worth your thought worth your life. Even if you can see the surface of the roadway, you don’t know what’s underneath the surface,” said Robert Palmer, the Simpson County Emergency Management Director.

