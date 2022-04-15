ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

George Conway: Mike Lee Jan. 6 texts show Trump "did not care whether there was evidence or not"

By Tom Boggioni
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DiqS_0fANQnw000

Appearing on CNN just moments after the network revealed that Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) were in constant contact with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows seeking help to overturn the 2020 election results -- only to realize there was no case to be made -- conservative attorney George Conway called the messages a "remarkable chronology" of the attempt to subvert the election.

Speaking with host John Berman, Conway explained, "It's a remarkable chronology and I think the key significance is the contrast with Trump's behavior."

"The judge in California who said that Donald Trump likely committed crimes pointed out all the evidence that was presented to Trump or available to Trump that he should have known that there was no fraud sufficient to overturn the election," he elaborated. "And what you see with these texts is a remarkable chronology in real time of them wanting to see, find evidence of fraud, and then not hearing any from [Rudy] Giuliani and Sidney Powell. -- and all the cases they lost, 60 plus in federal, state courts throughout the country -- and they came to the conclusion that there was no constitutional way to overturn this election, and yet Donald Trump persisted."

"These two members, Lee and Roy, Senator Lee and Representative Roy, basically saying, help me help you," CNN host Berman interjected. "But then over time they realized there was, in their words, 'no help there.' Just look at the evolution from Chip Roy, he said: 'We need ammo. We need fraud examples.' later he is saying the president should have never have 'spun up something to Americans that is not true."

"No there there," Conway repeated. "That's the point that the judge was making about Trump's probable intent. He did not care whether or not there was evidence or not."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Berman
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Chip Roy
AOL Corp

Psaki leaving White House for MSNBC

WASHINGTON — After serving as White House press secretary for more than a year, Jen Psaki will leave the Biden administration for MSNBC, where she will serve as a host and on-air expert. The departure, first reported by Axios, is expected this spring. Psaki has held near-daily briefings since...
POTUS
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
AOL Corp

Trump adviser Bannon blocked from using key defense in July U.S. trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday dealt a setback to Steve Bannon ahead of his upcoming criminal trial, blocking former President Donald Trump's adviser from telling jurors that he relied on advice from lawyers when he defied a congressional subpoena. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols blocked Bannon's attorneys...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
100K+
Followers
15K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy