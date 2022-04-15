ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

This $80 Coffee Maker Works With K-Cups and Grounds to Brew a Single Cup in 90 Seconds

By Adrian Marlow
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-serve coffee makers are hard to beat in terms of convenience and speed, especially if you live on your own or have family members who all have different coffee preferences. And whether you enjoy K-Cup pods, ground coffee or a...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Kitchn

This Is the Best Frozen Vegetable Side Dish You Can Buy at Aldi

This post is an Aldi twofer: You get two tips for the price of one! (And, hey, this post cost you $0, so it’s an extra good deal.) The first tip is simple: Pay attention to the empty or nearly empty shelves. This is usually an indicator that an item is super popular — it’s in such high demand that it needs to be restocked. That’s how I learned about Red Bag Chicken, and it’s what brings me to my next tip: Buy the frozen green beans with cashews and miso sauce.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Finally Created the Spice Storage System of My Dreams — And It Only Cost $17

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a single person living on my own, I never had a great spice storage solution, but I did have a system that worked well enough for me: In one easy-access cabinet, I had the spices I used all the time; in another, I kept the rest of the spices. Salt, pepper, chili flakes, and cinnamon were non-negotiable in the primary storage area. Sometimes, I would find myself using a ton of cumin or paprika and those bottles would migrate over. The other cabinet held things like nutmeg, ginger, and cardamom, mostly baking spices that I would reach for only on special occasions.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Cup Coffee Makers#Instant Coffee#Coffee Pot#Instant Pot
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Woman who moans that her cleaner helps herself to Nespressos every day instead of instant is branded 'stingy' and told if she can afford daily help she can stretch to a 50p coffee capsule

A woman has been criticised and labelled 'stingy' after complaining that her cleaner uses a coffee capsule during her daily shifts instead of opting for the cheaper instant version. In the post shared on parenting platform Mumsnet the anonymous UK user said she noticed they were going through Nespresso capsules...
WORLD
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
The Kitchn

Aldi Just Leaked Info on 137 New Groceries Hitting Stores This April — These Are the 10 We’re Most Excited About

Make room in your fridge and freezer. April’s Aldi Finds are coming in cold and ready to eat. We got a sneak peek at the list of what’s to come next month, and the overwhelming theme seems to be minimal prep and maximal flavor. And we are excited about it! There are frozen veggies, snacks, dinners, whole meal kits, and desserts. There’s also a trio of flavored butters that we can’t wait to try. Let’s take a look at our top 10 picks!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Party I’m Invited To

For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy