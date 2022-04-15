Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey Has COVID-19

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey Photo Credit: Twitter/Ed Gainey @gainey_ed

The Mayor of Pittsburgh has announced that he has COVID-19.

Mayor Ed Gainey tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at home as of Friday morning, according to a release from the city.

Gainey is fully vaccinated and boosted, according to the release.

He has only been experiencing minor symptoms, the mayor's office explains.

Gainey will be fulfilling his duties from home as he follows recommended guidelines from the CDC and Health Department, according to the mayor's staff.

“I’m thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine and boosters and I hope my diagnosis can serve as a reminder to all of us to remain vigilant in the face of the ongoing pandemic,” Gainey said.

Within minutes of Gainey's announcement, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald also announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but says he is not experiencing any symptoms.

“I have notified those I’ve been in close contact with as well as the officials at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh overseeing the vaccine trial I’ve been participating in," Fitzgerald said.

He is also fully vaccinated and will be following CDC guidelines and self-isolating.

